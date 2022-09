Md Amin Helaly Acting President of FBCCI

Md Amin Helaly Vice-President of the Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce and Industries (FBCCI) leads the apex trade body as the Acting President from September 5 to 8, as FBCCI President Md. Jashim Uddin leading a high level business delegation left Dhaka for New Delhi in the entourage of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Monday.

The 62-member business delegation accompanying the Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in India includes Former FBCCI President Md Shafiul Islam (Mohiuddin), Abdul Matlub Ahmad, FBCCI Senior Vice-President Mostofa Azad Chowdhury Babu, Vice-President M A Razzak Khan Raj, former Director Selima Ahmad, MP, Bashundhara Group Chairman Ahmed Akbar Sobhan, FBCCI Directors Khan Ahmed Shuvo, MP, Mahbubul Alam, Md. Saiful Islam, Md. Jamal Uddin, Dilip Kumar Agarwala, Mohammad Anwar Sadat Sarker, MGR Nasir Majumder, Bijay Kumar Kejriwal, Md. Iqbal Shahriar, Md. Ali Hossain Shishir CIP, Amzad Hussain, Tabarakul Tosaddek Hossain Khan (Tito), Dr. Kazi Ertaza Hassan CIP, Shomi Kaiser, Syed Sadat Almas Kabir, Dr. Joshoda Jibon Deb Nath CIP, Priti Chakraborty, Mohammad Mahbubur Rahman Patwari, Md Iqbal Hossain Chowdhury, Naaz Farhana Ahmed, President of Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA) Faruque Hassan, President of Bangladesh Knitwear Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BKMEA) Mohammad Hatem, Business Initiative Leading Development (BUILD) Chairperson Nihad Kabir, FBCCI Former Director Prabir Kumar Saha and other businessmen from different sectors.