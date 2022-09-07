Video
Power outages hit a third of BD after tripping

Published : Wednesday, 7 September, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 173

The power supply has been restored to large parts of the Rajshahi, Khulna and Barishal divisions after an issue with a major transmission line led to a widespread outage that lasted from 40 minutes to 1.5 hours in some areas.
The transmission line tripped at 9:04am on Tuesday, said Power Grid Company of Bangladesh spokesman ABM Badruddoza Sumon, reports bdnews24.com.
The transmission line glitch meant there was no power in the Barishal, Khulna and Rajshahi zones, or in greater Faridpur.
The power supply to the national grid resumed after repair work was conducted. Rajshahi got its power back around 9:40 am. Khulna at 10:07 am and Barishal at 10:30 am, Sumon said.
"The entire area under our jurisdiction went without electricity after the grid line tripped. Although power supply has been restored, some of the neighbourhoods don't have their power back yet. We can't take the full load right now," said Azharul Islam, managing director of West Zone Power Company that supplies power to Khulna, Barishal and Faridpur.    -bdnews24.com


