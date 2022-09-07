Video
Ctg Customs House takes more time than DCH : Study

Published : Wednesday, 7 September, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 184
Business Correspondent

The National Board of Revenue (NBR) on Monday published Time Release Study (TRS)-2022, with information received from Chattogram Customs House (CCH), Benapole Customs House (BCH) and Dhaka customs house (DCH).
According to the study, importers and customs brokers consume around 72 to 78 per cent time of customs release process. NBR TRS central committee convener Abdul Hakim presented the study report at a programme arranged by the revenue authority at a hotel in the capital on the day.
According to the report, the port authorities consume around 12 to 20 per cent time and the customs authority consume 7 to 8 per cent time in the overall customs release process of a good shipment through CCH, BCH and DCH.
Of the three customs ports, Dhaka Customs House import clearance process is faster than Benapole Customs House and Chattogram Customs House, it said.
According to the report, DCH average important release time is 7 days 11 hours 19 minutes while that of Benapole land port and Chattogram seaport is 10 days 8 hours 11 minutes and 11 days 6 hours 23 minutes respectively.
The time taken to release all consignments through the CCH, the DCH and the BCH is minimum 7 to 11 days, the report said. On the other hand, commodity wise average release time for food is 5 to 6 days through Benapole and Dhaka ports while it is over 11 days through Chattogram port.
For pharmaceuticals and garments raw materials, Benapole customs takes 9 days and 10 days respectively while Dhaka customs takes 8 days and 5 days respectively.
For the items, Chattogram customs takes over 14 days and 9 days respectively. For capital machinery, all the three customs take over 12 days, the report said.


