Wednesday, 7 September, 2022, 12:04 PM
Stocks halt 2-day falling streak on fresh stakes

Published : Wednesday, 7 September, 2022 at 12:00 AM
Business Correspondent

Stocks rebounded on Tuesday halting a two-day losing streak as investors put fresh stakes pulling up indices on the country's both bourse - the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) and the Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE).
DSEX, the key index of the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE), went up by 39.65 points or 0.62 per cent to 6,471, losing 77 points in the past two straight sessions. The DS30 index, comprising blue chips, rose 20.66 points to 2,306 and the DSE Shariah Index (DSES) gained 14.24 points 1,419, at the close of the trading. Turnover stood at Tk 13.15 billion on the DSE, down 6.10 per cent from the previous day's turnover of Tk 14 billion.
Losers, however, took a modest lead over the gainers, as out of 367 issues traded, 146 closed lower, 127 and 94 others remained unchanged on the DSE trading floor.
The CSE with the CSE All Share Price Index (CASPI) rose 84 points to 18,988 and its Selective Categories Index (CSCX) gained 51 points to close at 11,381. Of the issues traded, 121 declined, 95 advanced and 45 issues remained unchanged. The port-city bourse traded 7.02 million shares and mutual fund units with a turnover value of Tk 305 million.


