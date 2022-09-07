BB orders to stop evening banking

Bangladesh Bank has ordered to stop all evening banking activities in the country to save electricity.

In this regard on Tuesday the Banking Regulations and Policy Department of the Central Bank sent instructions to the Managing Directors and Chief Executives officers of all the scheduled commercial banks.

According to the instructions, the evening activities of bank branches will be closed until further instructions. This decision has been taken in the light of the changes brought by the government in the office schedule for the purpose of saving electricity.

Earlier, some banks were continuing banking activities even after all banks were ordered to follow new schedules subject to special permission of Bangladesh Bank. But according to the new instructions, no more banking activities can be carried out after 5 pm. Transactions should be completed by 3 pm and all ancillary work by 5 pm.

In accordance with the office schedule announced by the government on August 22, Bangladesh Bank said that from August 24, bank transactions will be conducted from 9 am to 3 pm. All activities should be completed by 5 pm.

Apart from scheduled time few bank branches used to continue evening banking with BB special permissions but with the new directive evening banking has been completely stopped from now on.









