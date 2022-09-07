Inflation to ease from October, hopes Mannan



Planning Minister MA Mannan

"The inflation is likely to remain a bit higher in September as it was in August. After that hopefully inflation is likely to ease from October," he said.

The Planning Minister said this while responding to a volley of questions at the "DJFB Development Dialogue" as the chief guest held at the NEC Conference Room in the capital's Sher-e-Bangla Nagar area on Tuesday.

Organized by Development Journalists Forum of Bangladesh (DJFB), its President Hamid Uz Zaman presided over the dialogue while its general secretary Shahanuare Shaid Shahin moderated it.

Explaining the reasons for possible easing of inflation in the coming months, Mannan said the current food reserve of the country is at a record height of more than 20 lakh metric tons while the price of rice is gradually coming down in the market with a hope of good Aman harvest.

Besides, he said that the economy of Bangladesh is a 'working economy' and it was not affected hugely during the pandemic and the global situation.

Apart from this, he said that the government is going to get around $4.5 billion support from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and it is almost guaranteed.

Asked about the possibility of attaining GDP growth target of 7.5 percent in the current fiscal year (FY23), Mannan said that the country would hopefully attain more than 7 percent growth in the current fiscal year if there is a successful turnaround in the economy as well as the inflation starts to come down. "I'll be happy if the GDP growth reaches 7% in the current fiscal year," Mannan said.

Responding to another question, he informed that the poverty rate is still around 20 percent while the latest official data on the poverty rate would be available when the findings of the ongoing Household Income and Expenditure Survey (HIES) is published.

Turning to the issue of taking $4.5 billion loan from the IMF, he said that it is a 'routine' loan although the amount is a bit high, but the package could not be termed as 'bailout' as labeled by many critics.

Mannan said since the economic size, demand and capacity of Bangladesh is growing, the country could afford taking such volume of loan.

He said that the local currency has been devalued against US dollars since there were various pressures, but the dollar price is now coming down and hopefully it would settle around Taka 100 for per US dollar.

When asked whether the government would revisit its mid-term and long-term plans in the wake of the pandemic and the global volatile situation, the Planning Minister said, "The doors are not closed, hopefully we may need not to revisit our plans...if there is no turnaround in the coming months, then we might need to sit with the concerned stakeholders."

Sought his comments on the recent adjustment in fuel oil prices, he said that Bangladesh is not a major buyer nor a major supplier of fuel oil.

He said there had been a huge foreign currency reserve for Bangladesh, then the country could have bought fuel oil in advance and thus could have enjoyed an advantage. -BSS







