Thousands evacuated in SW China as quake toll rises to 66



Rescue workers carry an injured person after a 6.6-magnitude earthquake in Luding county, Ganzi Prefecture in China's southwestern Sichuan province on September 6. photo : AFP

State media footage, taken at the epicentre in Luding county, showed firefighters stretchering an injured person across a makeshift bridge built with tree trunks as muddy torrents raged below them.

Evacuees who could walk followed a trail of scree alongside the river abutting slopes stripped of soil cover by Monday's quake. Some of them were clutching onto their belongings while others carried injured people on their backs, a video from local media showed. In another video, firefighters were seen carrying a woman on a stretcher, covered in dust and missing a shoe, out from a dangerously teetering four-storey wooden building.

As rescuers tried to reach stranded people, restore utilities and send emergency relief, state media reported 11,000 people had been evacuated from the area. Authorities had identified around 500 potential geological hazards, according to the reports, referring to landslides and collapsed mountain roads.

The death toll from the strongest earthquake to hit China's southwestern Sichuan province since 2017 rose to 66 on Tuesday, though dozens of people were suffering heavy injuries.

In all, more than 250 people were injured in the disaster, state media said. -REUTERS BEIJING, Sept 6 : Chinese firefighters worked in treacherous terrain on Tuesday to help evacuate more than 11,000 people after a magnitude-6.8 quake struck China's mountainous southwestern province of Sichuan a day earlier, killing at least 66 people.State media footage, taken at the epicentre in Luding county, showed firefighters stretchering an injured person across a makeshift bridge built with tree trunks as muddy torrents raged below them.Evacuees who could walk followed a trail of scree alongside the river abutting slopes stripped of soil cover by Monday's quake. Some of them were clutching onto their belongings while others carried injured people on their backs, a video from local media showed. In another video, firefighters were seen carrying a woman on a stretcher, covered in dust and missing a shoe, out from a dangerously teetering four-storey wooden building.As rescuers tried to reach stranded people, restore utilities and send emergency relief, state media reported 11,000 people had been evacuated from the area. Authorities had identified around 500 potential geological hazards, according to the reports, referring to landslides and collapsed mountain roads.The death toll from the strongest earthquake to hit China's southwestern Sichuan province since 2017 rose to 66 on Tuesday, though dozens of people were suffering heavy injuries.In all, more than 250 people were injured in the disaster, state media said. -REUTERS