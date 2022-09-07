Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 7 September, 2022, 12:04 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home News

West not honouring commitment to facilitate Russian food exports: Lavrov

Published : Wednesday, 7 September, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 121

Sept 6: Russia's Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Tuesday that the West was not honouring its promise to help Russian food and fertiliser exports reach global markets, raising potential questions about Russia's commitment to a landmark grain deal struck with Ukraine.
Lavrov said the West had not relaxed sanctions to make it easier for Russia to ship its agricultural products abroad. Moscow saw the commitment as a key part of a July deal brokered by the United Nations and Turkey to end a blockade on Ukraine's grain exports from its southern ports and ease a looming global food crisis.
"Our Western colleagues are not doing what we were promised by the U.N. Secretary-General," Lavrov told a news conference in Moscow.
"They are not taking decisions to remove the logistic sanctions that prevent the free access of Russian grain and fertilisers to world markets."
Moscow says Western sanctions make it harder to arrange shipping and insurance of its cargoes, even though they do not directly target its food and fertiliser exports.
Lavrov said he was in contact with the U.N. and was pressuring the world body to ensure Western countries upheld their end of the grain deal.
The agreement remains the only significant diplomatic breakthrough in the six-month war launched by Russia against Ukraine.    -REUTERS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Thousands evacuated in SW China as quake toll rises to 66
West not honouring commitment to facilitate Russian food exports: Lavrov
Awareness activities on mental health under initiative of Ahsania Mission held in Dhaka  
NEWS
Lightning strikes kill 23 people in eastern India
California opens cooling centers for heat wave vulnerable
NASA ready for second attempt at Artemis lunar launch
Cloudburst in Dharamshala triggers flash floods, rescue ops underway


Latest News
Speaker leaves for Tashkent to attend women speakers' summit
12kg LPG cylinder price hiked by Tk 16
Man killed being hit by car in city's Uttara
57 held in anti-drug drives in city
China export growth slows sharply in August
Jewellery shop owner slaughtered in Ctg
Newborn twins die lack of oxygen for delaying in bill payment
Mbappe, Haaland shine in PSG; Man City wins as Chelsea lose in Zagreb
Truss's cabinet Britain's first without white man in top jobs
Asia Cup: Sri Lanka smash India with a six-wicket win
Most Read News
Canada stabbings: One suspect found dead, another still on the run
Power outages, damage as Typhoon Hinnamnor hits South Korea
Bangladesh Bank extends retention period to 30 days for repatriating export income
Boris Johnson leaves Downing Street to offer resignation to queen
Myanmar must recognize the impotance of regional peace
Incoming UK PM Truss faces a country in crisis
12 scholars get dean’s award in RU
Vehicles wade through a street after heavy monsoon
Schoolgirl missing as boat sinks in Padma
Liz Truss becomes Britain's new prime minister
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft