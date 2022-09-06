|
BANKING EVENTS
Discount at Vision Emporium for EBL cardholders
M. Khorshed Anowar, Deputy Managing Director and Head of Retail and SME Banking of Eastern Bank Limited (EBL) and S.M. Salahuddin, General Manager of Vision Emporium signed a deal in Dhaka recently.
Under the arrangement, EBL cardholders can enjoy special discount at Vision Emporium showrooms, well known for home and kitchen appliances collection, says a press release.
Rabi Sankar Parial, Head, Alternate Channels and Payroll Banking, Md. Bin Mazid Khan, Head of Bancassurance, Student Banking and Retail Propositions of EBL; Md. Toriqul Islam, Head of Operation and Md. Harun Or Rashid, Head of HP sales of Vision Emporium were present among others on the occasion.