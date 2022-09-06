

NCC Bank re-elects Abul Bashar as Chairman

The Board of Directors of NCC Bank Ltd has re-elected Md. Abul Bashar as Chairman for the next 01 year and Sohela Hossain as Vice Chairman of the Bank on Thursday, says a press release.Chairman Md. Abul Bashar completed his B.Sc. in Management Information System from USA.He started pursuing his family business endeavors with Prime Group of Industries shouldering its responsibilities holding position as Deputy Managing Director over 20 Years. He is also the Managing Director of Recycling Division of the Group and Prime Finance Consultants and Equities Ltd.He is also a Treasurer of "Doleshwar Kallan Sangstha" which runs two educational institutions named "Doleshwar Adarsha School" and "Doleshwar Abdul Mannan Adarsha College".He was a Director in the Board of Bangladesh Textile Mills Association (BTMA), Member of the Executive Committee of Bangladesh Association of Publicly Listed Companies and Member of the Executive Committee of Bangladesh Employers Federation. He is the founder and Secretary General of "Prime Doleshwar Sporting Club", a leading Dhaka Premier Division Cricket Team in Bangladesh.Vice-Chairman Sohela Hossain is a renowned educationist, social worker and researcher. She is chairman of Mir Akter Hossain Ltd. and President of Mir Cement Ltd., Mir Real Estate Ltd. and Mir Concert Product Ltd.After obtaining B.A. Hons and M.A. in Philosophy from the University of Dhaka, she started her career in teaching profession. She was involved in this profession with Dhaka International University and Tejgaon University College for more than two decades.