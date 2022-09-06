BANKING EVENT

Al-Arafah Islami Bank Ltd (AIBL) Executive Committee Chairman Alhajj Abdus Samad Labu (Chief Guest) inaugurating its 202nd branch at Bagerhat Sadar, on Monday. Director and CEO of Canada Export and Import Ltd Alhajj Md. Anowar Hossain, Managing Director and CEO Farman R. Chowdhury, Owner of Progati Auto Rice Mill, Taposh Kumar Saha, Imam of Bagerhat central jame mosque Maolana Md. Ruhul Amin Khan and Vice Chairman of Bagerhat Sadar Upazila Parishad Rijia Parveen and other high officials present at the inauguration ceremony.



