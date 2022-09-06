Stocks fall for 2nd running day as profit taking continues

Stocks fell for the second consecutive day on Monday as the dominant small investor continued to book profit on previous gains, pulling down indices further on the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) and the Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE).

DSEX, the prime index of the DSE fell by by 58.59 points or 0.91 percent to 6,431.35. DSE 30 Index, comprising blue chips, plunged 17.79 points to 2,285.80 and the DSE Shariah Index (DSES) lost 5.78 points to 1,404.58 at the close of the trading.

Turnover, remained low Tk 14,006.65 million against Tk 22,963.90 million at the previous session.

Out of 369 issues traded, 262 declined, 38 advanced and 69 remained unchanged on the DSE trading floor.

The CSE with the CSE All Share Price Index (CASPI) dropped 177.44 points to 18,904.21 and the Selective Categories Index (CSCX) eroded 106.54 points to 11,330.33 at the close..

Of the issues traded, 184 declined, 49 advanced and 41 issues remained unchanged on the CSE trading floor. The port city's bourse traded 69.88 lakh shares and mutual fund units with turnover value worth about Taka 22.66 crore.





