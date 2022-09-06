Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 6 September, 2022, 4:00 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Deutsche Bank opens BD representative office

Published : Tuesday, 6 September, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 62
Business Correspondent

Deutsche Bank opens BD representative office

Deutsche Bank opens BD representative office

Deutsche Bank has opened a representative office in Bangladesh, the 15th market in which the bank operates in the Asia Pacific region, it said on Monday.
It has hired Syed Naushad Zaman, former deputy head of Commerzbank's representative office in Bangladesh, to lead the new business, the bank added, news agencies reported on Monday.
Responding to strong client demand for trade finance support in this fast-growing country, Deutsche Bank will commence operations in Bangladesh shortly, according to a media release.
The representative office will focus on supporting multinational corporate clients, predominantly exporters to Bangladesh. The bank has hired Syed Naushad Zaman, previously Deputy Head of the Commerzbank Representative Office in Bangladesh, to lead its business in the country.
"We continue to grow and invest in our business in Asia Pacific," said Deutsche Bank Chief Executive Officer for Asia Pacific and Member of the Management Board Alexander von zur Muehlen. "We are proud that in our 150th anniversary in Asia Pacific, we are welcoming a 15th market to our strong regional network."
Bangladesh is a great example of the significant opportunity that we see for our platform in the region. With its fast-growing economy we enter this market to support its increasing participation in regional and global trade. Alexander von zur Muehlen
Atul Jain, Deutsche Bank Global Co-Head for Trade Finance and Lending, added, "Bangladesh is an increasingly strategic market for both our global multinational and German corporate clients. This representative office reflects our firm commitment to support our clients' evolving risk management and financing needs in this dynamic growth market."
According to the Embassy of Bangladesh, Germany is the largest trading partner of Bangladesh in Europe and the second largest globally. German exports to Bangladesh have tripled in the past 25 years. In 2021 German exports to Bangladesh recorded a 45 per cent increase to US$ 877 million. At almost US$ 400 million, just under half of this was machinery and equipment.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Discount at Vision Emporium for EBL cardholders
NCC Bank re-elects Abul Bashar as Chairman
BANKING EVENT
Euro hits 20-year low against dollar
Stocks fall for 2nd running day as profit taking continues
Deutsche Bank opens BD representative office
Electricity supply from Nepal to BD, India on cards
NBFIs get relaxed loan rescheduling policy like banks


Latest News
Iran considers buying Sukhoi Su-35 jets from Russia
Barack Obama wins Emmy for narrating national parks series
Southwest China quake leaves 30 dead, triggers landslides
Legendary lyricist Gazi Mazharul Anwar laid to rest
Snake bite kills farmer in Meherpur
Price fall in large-cap drives stocks further down
Govt appoints Jashim Uddin as Ambassador to China
Teenage boy drowns in Dinajpur
India keeps eye on recent turmoil in Myanmar's Rakhine state
PM begins India visit by offering prayer at Nizamuddin Dargah
Most Read News
Myanmar’s threat on Bangladesh’s sovereignty
Supporters of India's Congress party cheer as party leader Rahul Gandhi
Bangamata Begum Fazilatunnesa Mujib 8th Bangladesh-China Friendship Bridge
BD likely to sign 7 deals, MoUs: Momen
Emergency declared as flash flooding hits northwest Georgia
Restoring discipline in foreign exchange market
Mass stabbing in Canada kills 10, suspects on the loose
MOON SURFACE AT JATRABARI
BD mulling long-term accord to bring India’s surplus fuel: Shahriar
Trump moves to general poll mode with Pennsylvania rally
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft