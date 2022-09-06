NBFIs get relaxed loan rescheduling policy like banks

The Bangladesh Bank (BB) on Sunday relaxed its policy on rescheduling of classified loans by non-bank financial institutions (NBFs) in line with the relaxed rescheduling policy for banks.

The central bank allowed NBFIs to reschedule defaulters' loans for more than three times with significantly low amounts of down payment, and for this, the NBFIs would not need to take approval from the BB.

The BB issued a master circular in this regard on Sunday despite a spate of criticisms from different corners against providing such facilities one after another.

Under the new policy, defaulters of Non-bank financial institution (NBFI) would get scope for rescheduling their loans up to 21 years. The amount of down payment, a precondition for rescheduling defaulted loans, has been reduced to as low as 4 per cent from 10 per cent of the outstanding loan.

Under the BB's new guidelines, NBFIs can receive only 7 per cent (previously 15 per cent) of the overdue loan or 4 per cent of the outstanding loan, whichever would be lower, before considering any rescheduling proposal.

Even if a loan has already been rescheduled for third term, NBFIs are allowed to reschedule the same loan for another term. The borrowers would get up to six years on the first term while they would get up to five years each for second, third and fourth terms to reschedule their classified loans.

There would be six months of grace period in rescheduling loans. Earlier, the NBFIs were allowed to reschedule loans for three times under the central bank's previous two circulars

For rescheduling a bad loan, the NBFIs were allowed to extend the repayment tenure by up to 36 months, 24 months and 18 months for the first, second and third time respectively.

The defaulters were to make down payment of at least 10 per cent of the total outstanding loans. The revised guidelines on loan rescheduling can be used by NBFIs on a regular basis.

The NBFIs, however, must assess borrowers' business cash flow, financial statements, due diligence, existence of institution, securities and proper utilisation of the loans before rescheduling the loans.

The board of NBFIs can frame their own rescheduling policy, but cannot be more relaxed than the BB's one, it said. The credit committee of the NBFIs would prepare a report mentioning justification of the loan rescheduling.

The NBFIs cannot amalgamate various loans to single loans to reschedule the loans. The NBFIs would take decision about rescheduling loans after getting down payment.

However, even after issuing a series of facilities to loan defaulters, the amount of defaulted loans in the country's banking sector increased rapidly.







