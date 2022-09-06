Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 6 September, 2022, 4:00 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Samsung launches month-long smartphone campaign

Published : Tuesday, 6 September, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 13
Business Desk

This September could be your month to finally avail that new smartphone you've been planning to get your hands on, as leading brand Samsung has set out its month-long exclusive campaign on smartphones!
Customers can enjoy up to BDT 20,000 cashback on Samsung's colossal catalogue of smartphones, including gadgets from different series and price segments, says a press release.
Besides the whopping save on cash, customers will also receive attractive gifts like branded backpack and t-shirt with their purchase of Samsung smartphones. Samsung is also offering data bundle offer (up to 26 GB on selected operators and devices) to its customers. 0% EMI facility up to 18-months can also be availed on selected devices, making the customers' purchases most convenient.
"For many years in Bangladesh, we have been catering to the smart needs of millions of customers of different segments. This time, we have something for everybody, and that too with a window of 30-days!", said Md. Muyeedur Rahman, Head of Mobile, Samsung Mobile.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Discount at Vision Emporium for EBL cardholders
NCC Bank re-elects Abul Bashar as Chairman
BANKING EVENT
Euro hits 20-year low against dollar
Stocks fall for 2nd running day as profit taking continues
Deutsche Bank opens BD representative office
Electricity supply from Nepal to BD, India on cards
NBFIs get relaxed loan rescheduling policy like banks


Latest News
Iran considers buying Sukhoi Su-35 jets from Russia
Barack Obama wins Emmy for narrating national parks series
Southwest China quake leaves 30 dead, triggers landslides
Legendary lyricist Gazi Mazharul Anwar laid to rest
Snake bite kills farmer in Meherpur
Price fall in large-cap drives stocks further down
Govt appoints Jashim Uddin as Ambassador to China
Teenage boy drowns in Dinajpur
India keeps eye on recent turmoil in Myanmar's Rakhine state
PM begins India visit by offering prayer at Nizamuddin Dargah
Most Read News
Myanmar’s threat on Bangladesh’s sovereignty
Supporters of India's Congress party cheer as party leader Rahul Gandhi
Bangamata Begum Fazilatunnesa Mujib 8th Bangladesh-China Friendship Bridge
BD likely to sign 7 deals, MoUs: Momen
Emergency declared as flash flooding hits northwest Georgia
Restoring discipline in foreign exchange market
Mass stabbing in Canada kills 10, suspects on the loose
MOON SURFACE AT JATRABARI
BD mulling long-term accord to bring India’s surplus fuel: Shahriar
Trump moves to general poll mode with Pennsylvania rally
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft