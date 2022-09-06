Samsung launches month-long smartphone campaign

This September could be your month to finally avail that new smartphone you've been planning to get your hands on, as leading brand Samsung has set out its month-long exclusive campaign on smartphones!

Customers can enjoy up to BDT 20,000 cashback on Samsung's colossal catalogue of smartphones, including gadgets from different series and price segments, says a press release.

Besides the whopping save on cash, customers will also receive attractive gifts like branded backpack and t-shirt with their purchase of Samsung smartphones. Samsung is also offering data bundle offer (up to 26 GB on selected operators and devices) to its customers. 0% EMI facility up to 18-months can also be availed on selected devices, making the customers' purchases most convenient.

"For many years in Bangladesh, we have been catering to the smart needs of millions of customers of different segments. This time, we have something for everybody, and that too with a window of 30-days!", said Md. Muyeedur Rahman, Head of Mobile, Samsung Mobile.











