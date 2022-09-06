Video
Tuesday, 6 September, 2022
Home Business

Robi launches Sales Academy for its Sales force

Published : Tuesday, 6 September, 2022 at 12:00 AM
Business Desk

Leading digital service provider, Robi, has recently launched a Sales Academy for its employees involved in sales. The Sales Academy is primarily designed to develop functional and leadership capabilities of Robi's sales force.
This is the first of its kind academy in the industry to specifically address the training needs of the company's sales force. The launching ceremony of the Sales Academy was held at the Robi Recreation Club located at Gulshan in Dhaka, says a press release.
Robi Acting Chief Executive Officer, and CFO, M. Riyaaz Rasheed, Chief Commercial Officer, Shihab Ahmed, and Chief Human Resources Officer, Md. Faisal Imtiaz Khan were present at the launching event. Axiata Group's Chief People Officer, Norlida Azmi attended the event over an online platform from Malaysia. Robi's regional sales teams from across Bangladesh also joined the event digitally.
Going beyond the conventional training methodology, Robi's Sales Academy will facilitate various experience-based learning opportunities for its sales force. State of the art training evaluation method will be applied to properly assess the progress of the training participants.
In short, Robi Sales Academy will work as a platform that will officially address all the learning and development needs, as well as career development plans for the Sales personnel at Robi.


