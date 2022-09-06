

Robi launches Sales Academy for its Sales force

This is the first of its kind academy in the industry to specifically address the training needs of the company's sales force. The launching ceremony of the Sales Academy was held at the Robi Recreation Club located at Gulshan in Dhaka, says a press release.

Robi Acting Chief Executive Officer, and CFO, M. Riyaaz Rasheed, Chief Commercial Officer, Shihab Ahmed, and Chief Human Resources Officer, Md. Faisal Imtiaz Khan were present at the launching event. Axiata Group's Chief People Officer, Norlida Azmi attended the event over an online platform from Malaysia. Robi's regional sales teams from across Bangladesh also joined the event digitally.

Going beyond the conventional training methodology, Robi's Sales Academy will facilitate various experience-based learning opportunities for its sales force. State of the art training evaluation method will be applied to properly assess the progress of the training participants.

In short, Robi Sales Academy will work as a platform that will officially address all the learning and development needs, as well as career development plans for the Sales personnel at Robi.







