Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 6 September, 2022, 4:00 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Nagad opens 45 permanent service centers so far

Published : Tuesday, 6 September, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 13
Business Desk

Through the opening of 11 additional 'Nagad-Sheba' points, the Bangladesh Postal Department's mobile financial service Nagad's service centers are now available in a total of 45 locations across the country. With the expansion of 'Nagad-Sheba' to 11 additional places in Bangladesh, officials anticipate that customers will now receive more services.
Previously, Nagad was operating 34 'Nagad-sheba' to seamlessly solve various customer concerns making their experience more pleasant, says a press release.
This time, 11 additional service centers have been established to improve and increase the service. Dinajpur, Jhenaidah, Brahmanbaria, Feni, Bhola, Patuakhali, Netrakona, Sirajganj, Narsingdi, Rangamati, and Chandpur district head post offices are among the 11 new service centers.
45 'Nagad-Sheba' centers are now accessible to the customers. These are Dinajpur, Jhenaidah, Brahmanbaria, Feni, Bhola, Patuakhali, Netrakona, Sirajganj, Narsingdi, Rangamati, Chandpur, Dhaka GPO, Khulna GPO, Chattagram GPO, Rajshahi GPO, Barisal, Tongi, Banani, Khilgaon, Mirpur, Sylhet, Narayanganj, Rangpur, Comilla, Jessore, Mymensingh, Gazipur, Bogra, Jigatala, Uttara, Savar, Faridpur, Panchagarh, Tangail, Cox's Bazar, Bandarban, Gopalganj, Noakhali, Magura, Barguna, Manikganj, Jamalpur, Naogaon, Satkhira and Nagad Sheba center at Nagad head offices.
Meanwhile, the service will be available from 9 am to 4 pm every day at the Nagad head office. Besides, all 'Nagad-Sheba' will be open from 8 am to 3 pm as per the government's directives.
With the launch of these 11 additional 'Nagad Sheba', the Nagad service has been expanded across 8 divisions of Bangladesh. Also, customers will now have access to 'Nagad-Sheba' in 37 districts across the nation.
Customers will receive assistance in setting or resetting their PIN at the 'Nagad-Sheba' centers. In addition, KYC re-submission and information can also be updated there. All services associated with the 'Nagad' account will be offered. Moreover, consumers can submit any complaints or feedback to this service center.
These service locations serve an average of 120 people each day. Now, an average of 5,400 consumers each day can avail any Nagad services. During the disbursement of the government safety net, each service center handles an average of 1,500 customers every day. On average, around 68,000 customers will receive direct assistance at these service centers each day across the nation. At the same time, employees in Nagad-Sheba were further increased.
Commenting on the opening of additional service centers Shihab Uddin Chowdhury the Chief Sales Officer of Nagad, stated, "Nagad is continuously striving to make the customer's experience simpler. This endeavor has yielded a variety of digital services so far. Now, users may access all services, including account opening, from the comfort of their own homes. Nonetheless, we are increasing our physical customer service center through which, we want all of our customers to have access to Nagad as per their requirements. These service centers will provide all the necessary services. Beyond this, our customer service helpline is open 24/7/."


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Discount at Vision Emporium for EBL cardholders
NCC Bank re-elects Abul Bashar as Chairman
BANKING EVENT
Euro hits 20-year low against dollar
Stocks fall for 2nd running day as profit taking continues
Deutsche Bank opens BD representative office
Electricity supply from Nepal to BD, India on cards
NBFIs get relaxed loan rescheduling policy like banks


Latest News
Iran considers buying Sukhoi Su-35 jets from Russia
Barack Obama wins Emmy for narrating national parks series
Southwest China quake leaves 30 dead, triggers landslides
Legendary lyricist Gazi Mazharul Anwar laid to rest
Snake bite kills farmer in Meherpur
Price fall in large-cap drives stocks further down
Govt appoints Jashim Uddin as Ambassador to China
Teenage boy drowns in Dinajpur
India keeps eye on recent turmoil in Myanmar's Rakhine state
PM begins India visit by offering prayer at Nizamuddin Dargah
Most Read News
Myanmar’s threat on Bangladesh’s sovereignty
Supporters of India's Congress party cheer as party leader Rahul Gandhi
Bangamata Begum Fazilatunnesa Mujib 8th Bangladesh-China Friendship Bridge
BD likely to sign 7 deals, MoUs: Momen
Emergency declared as flash flooding hits northwest Georgia
Restoring discipline in foreign exchange market
Mass stabbing in Canada kills 10, suspects on the loose
MOON SURFACE AT JATRABARI
BD mulling long-term accord to bring India’s surplus fuel: Shahriar
Trump moves to general poll mode with Pennsylvania rally
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft