Broadband owners hold IPv6 deployment workshop

A day-long workshop was organized by the Local Broadband Network Owners Association (LBNOA), Bangladesh to implement the BTRC directives along with enhancing the capacity and capability of deploying IPv6 in the networks of last mile broadband service providers.Oowners and system engineers of last mile broadband service providers from across the country participated in a day-long workshop at a hotel in Gulshan of the capital, on Saturday (September 3) last, says a press release.Fuad Muhammad Sharfuddin, President of Local Broadband Network Owners Association (LBNOA) presided over the workshop and President of Internet Service Providers Association of Bangladesh (ISPAB) Md. Imdadul Haque was present as the chief guest.Also, General Secretary of Internet Service Providers Association of Bangladesh (ISPAB) Nazmul Karim Bhuiyan, President of Cyber Cafe Owners Association of Bangladesh (CCOAB) AM Kamal Uddin Ahmed Salim and President of Bangladesh Internet Somity (BIBS) Anwar Hossain Anu were also present at the workshop as a special guest.The keynote speaker at the workshop, Suman Ahmed Sabir, CTO of [email protected] , said why it is important to install IPv6 in the networks of last mile broadband service providers. And what kind of planning should be done by service providers before implementing IPv6?Fuad Muhammad Sharfuddin, president of Local Broadband Network Owners Association (LBNOA), Bangladesh, said that every year, LBNOA organizes various workshops to meet the challenges of new technologies in providing services. In continuation of which, this day-long workshop has been organized with the aim of increasing the confidence and removing various types of confusion of the members to deploy IPv6.