Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 6 September, 2022, 4:00 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Broadband owners hold IPv6 deployment workshop

Published : Tuesday, 6 September, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 20
Business Desk

Broadband owners hold IPv6 deployment workshop

Broadband owners hold IPv6 deployment workshop

A day-long workshop was organized by the Local Broadband Network Owners Association (LBNOA), Bangladesh to implement the BTRC directives along with enhancing the capacity and capability of deploying IPv6 in the networks of last mile broadband service providers.
Oowners and system engineers of last mile broadband service providers from across the country participated in a day-long workshop at a hotel in Gulshan of the capital, on Saturday (September 3) last, says a press release.
Fuad Muhammad Sharfuddin, President of Local Broadband Network Owners Association (LBNOA) presided over the workshop and President of Internet Service Providers Association of Bangladesh (ISPAB) Md. Imdadul Haque was present as the chief guest.
Also, General Secretary of Internet Service Providers Association of Bangladesh (ISPAB) Nazmul Karim Bhuiyan, President of Cyber Cafe Owners Association of Bangladesh (CCOAB) AM Kamal Uddin Ahmed Salim and President of Bangladesh Internet Somity (BIBS) Anwar Hossain Anu were also present at the workshop as a special guest.
The keynote speaker at the workshop, Suman Ahmed Sabir, CTO of [email protected], said why it is important to install IPv6 in the networks of last mile broadband service providers. And what kind of planning should be done by service providers before implementing IPv6?
Fuad Muhammad Sharfuddin, president of Local Broadband Network Owners Association (LBNOA), Bangladesh, said that every year, LBNOA organizes various workshops to meet the challenges of new technologies in providing services. In continuation of which, this day-long workshop has been organized with the aim of increasing the confidence and removing various types of confusion of the members to deploy IPv6.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Discount at Vision Emporium for EBL cardholders
NCC Bank re-elects Abul Bashar as Chairman
BANKING EVENT
Euro hits 20-year low against dollar
Stocks fall for 2nd running day as profit taking continues
Deutsche Bank opens BD representative office
Electricity supply from Nepal to BD, India on cards
NBFIs get relaxed loan rescheduling policy like banks


Latest News
Iran considers buying Sukhoi Su-35 jets from Russia
Barack Obama wins Emmy for narrating national parks series
Southwest China quake leaves 30 dead, triggers landslides
Legendary lyricist Gazi Mazharul Anwar laid to rest
Snake bite kills farmer in Meherpur
Price fall in large-cap drives stocks further down
Govt appoints Jashim Uddin as Ambassador to China
Teenage boy drowns in Dinajpur
India keeps eye on recent turmoil in Myanmar's Rakhine state
PM begins India visit by offering prayer at Nizamuddin Dargah
Most Read News
Myanmar’s threat on Bangladesh’s sovereignty
Supporters of India's Congress party cheer as party leader Rahul Gandhi
Bangamata Begum Fazilatunnesa Mujib 8th Bangladesh-China Friendship Bridge
BD likely to sign 7 deals, MoUs: Momen
Emergency declared as flash flooding hits northwest Georgia
Restoring discipline in foreign exchange market
Mass stabbing in Canada kills 10, suspects on the loose
MOON SURFACE AT JATRABARI
BD mulling long-term accord to bring India’s surplus fuel: Shahriar
Trump moves to general poll mode with Pennsylvania rally
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft