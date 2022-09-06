

BGMEA, IICCI, Sowtex to make textile sales easier for BD

As per the agreement, they would host Business-to-business (B2B) meets through events - inviting prominent Indian textile suppliers and service providers to present their design collections and engage with Bangladeshi ready-made (RMG) and textile companies.

BGMEA President Faruque Hassan, IICCI Vice President (RMG) Jannatul Ferdous Nipa and Sowtex CEO Sonil Jain inked the agreement in Dhaka recently.

The first expo of the B2B meets has been planned at a hotel in Dhaka where 30 prominent textile suppliers will join with Sowtex to network with top business owners along with their CEOs and sourcing heads to deepen long-term sourcing, innovation and technology exchange requirements. -UNB





The Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA), Indian Importers Chambers Of Commerce and Industries (IICCI) and Sowtex Sunday signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to make textile sourcing easier for Bangladesh's apparel exporters by connecting them with Indian suppliers.As per the agreement, they would host Business-to-business (B2B) meets through events - inviting prominent Indian textile suppliers and service providers to present their design collections and engage with Bangladeshi ready-made (RMG) and textile companies.BGMEA President Faruque Hassan, IICCI Vice President (RMG) Jannatul Ferdous Nipa and Sowtex CEO Sonil Jain inked the agreement in Dhaka recently.The first expo of the B2B meets has been planned at a hotel in Dhaka where 30 prominent textile suppliers will join with Sowtex to network with top business owners along with their CEOs and sourcing heads to deepen long-term sourcing, innovation and technology exchange requirements. -UNB