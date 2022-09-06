Crystal Insurance holds 97th board meeting

Video
Published : Tuesday, 6 September, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 63
Business DEsk

97th Meeting of the Board of Directors of Crystal Insurance Company Ltd  was  held  in the Board  Room  of  Company's Corporate  Office  at DR Tower, 65/2/2,  Purana  Paltan, Box Culvert Road, Dhaka on Sunday, says a press release.
Abdullah Al-Mahmud (Mahin), Chairman of  the  Company  presided  over  the meeting.   
A.H.M.  Mozammel  Hoque,   Abdullah Hasan,  Md. Tajul Islam,  Ashoke Ranjan Kapuria,  Arafat Rashid,  Shahzadi Begum, Farhana Danesh, Soera Zahir,  Mrs. Nabila Mahmud,  Directors and  Kazi Nasim Uddin Ahmed,   Md. Rashedur Rahman, Independent Directors,  Mia Fazle Karim FCA, Chief  Executive Officer,  S.M. Shahidullah, Additional Managing Director and Company Secretary,  M. Mahfuzur Rahman ACA, Additional Managing Director and Chief Financial Officer and  Md. Radoan Hossain, Assistant Vice President and In-Charge (Internal Audit & Compliance) of the Company attended  the meeting.


