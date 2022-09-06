

Crystal Insurance holds 97th board meeting

Abdullah Al-Mahmud (Mahin), Chairman of the Company presided over the meeting.

A.H.M. Mozammel Hoque, Abdullah Hasan, Md. Tajul Islam, Ashoke Ranjan Kapuria, Arafat Rashid, Shahzadi Begum, Farhana Danesh, Soera Zahir, Mrs. Nabila Mahmud, Directors and Kazi Nasim Uddin Ahmed, Md. Rashedur Rahman, Independent Directors, Mia Fazle Karim FCA, Chief Executive Officer, S.M. Shahidullah, Additional Managing Director and Company Secretary, M. Mahfuzur Rahman ACA, Additional Managing Director and Chief Financial Officer and Md. Radoan Hossain, Assistant Vice President and In-Charge (Internal Audit & Compliance) of the Company attended the meeting.













97th Meeting of the Board of Directors of Crystal Insurance Company Ltd was held in the Board Room of Company's Corporate Office at DR Tower, 65/2/2, Purana Paltan, Box Culvert Road, Dhaka on Sunday, says a press release.Abdullah Al-Mahmud (Mahin), Chairman of the Company presided over the meeting.A.H.M. Mozammel Hoque, Abdullah Hasan, Md. Tajul Islam, Ashoke Ranjan Kapuria, Arafat Rashid, Shahzadi Begum, Farhana Danesh, Soera Zahir, Mrs. Nabila Mahmud, Directors and Kazi Nasim Uddin Ahmed, Md. Rashedur Rahman, Independent Directors, Mia Fazle Karim FCA, Chief Executive Officer, S.M. Shahidullah, Additional Managing Director and Company Secretary, M. Mahfuzur Rahman ACA, Additional Managing Director and Chief Financial Officer and Md. Radoan Hossain, Assistant Vice President and In-Charge (Internal Audit & Compliance) of the Company attended the meeting.