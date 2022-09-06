Video
BSB Global Network celebrates 30th anniversary

Published : Tuesday, 6 September, 2022 at 12:00 AM
Business Desk

BSB Global Network recently celebrated its 30th Anniversary at Sheraton Dhaka through a set of programmes with huge festivity, says a press release.
The Founder Chairman of BSB Global Network Lion M K Bashar PMJF was the nucleus of the commemoration session on BSB's historical days till date. A documentary was shown on BSB's activities across the last three decades. An mind blowing session was taken on Education Logo launching for the new century and a presentation on Digital Education activities. Souvenirs were handed over to the foreign delegates of BSB.
In his speech of the Chief Guest, Lion M K Bashar PMJF congratulated BSB's dedicated officials and said, "BSB is the Country-best institution because of its enviable success in education. This success story will be continued in future. New technological advancements will be embraced and it will make BSB's services and academic activities more dynamic.
To facilitate higher education in the international academic fields, BSB Global Network started its journey in 1993. Since then it has served over one hundred thousand students to get the opportunity to study abroad for their higher education. Currently, a big portion of those students are working in the international job market and contributing to the countries national exchequer regularly.


