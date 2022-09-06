

DBH Finance supports BRAC Univ Midwifery Project

Bangladesh made a commitment to reduce the preventable child and maternal deaths by 2030 and skilled midwives are essential to attain that goal.

Nasimul Baten, Managing Director & CEO of DBH Finance, handed over a cheque of Tk. 7 lac from its CSR fund to Dr. Sharmina Rahman, Project Director of Development Midwifery Project in a simple ceremony held recently at the project center located at Adabor in the capital. Dr. Ahmed Mushtaque Raza Chowdhury, Advisor of BRAC University JPGSPH and Mr. Jashim Uddin, Company Secretary of DBH Finance were present among others, according to a press release.





















