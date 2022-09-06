Tax return mandatory for buying saving certificates beyond Tk 0.5m

National Saving Department in its latest regulatory updates said income tax return certificate will be required by an individual if investment in savings paper stands more than Tk 500,000 (0.5 million) .

They will face jail, fine and such other measures for not declaring the investment in savings certificates for more than Tk 500.000 limit.

Apart from this, the interest rate has been reduced on saving certificates at a time when the sale of savings bonds has fallen below 81 per cent due to various terms and conditions.

According to information of the department, in the first month of the current fiscal year 2022-23, savings bonds worth Tk 7,018.43 crore have been deposited or sold. Out of this, principal amount and profit have been paid were Tk 6,625 crore. After paying the principal and profit of savings bonds, the government's net debt in this sector stands at Tk 393.11 crore.

In the first month of the fiscal year 2021-22, July, the net sales was Tk 2,104 crore. That is, compared to the last fiscal year, the net sales or loans of savings certificates decreased by Tk 1,711 crore in the current fiscal year, which is more than 81 per cent.

Insiders said the government has added various conditions to discourage excessive investment in savings bonds. Income tax return certificate has been made mandatory in case of investment in savings bonds of more than Tk 500,000.

Earlier in September last year, the interest rate was reduced on investments of more than Tk 150,0000. Again, there is a provision of imprisonment and fine if savings certificate were found outside the declaration. Due to these reasons, many have reduced investment in savings bonds.

In 2022-23 fiscal year, the government has decided to take a loan of Tk 350,0000 crore from savings bonds to meet the budget deficit.

Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal gave this information in the budget proposal for the fiscal year 2022-23. He proposed to keep interest rate on saving bonds of small investors unchanged in the current financial year.

In the budget speech, the finance minister said although the scheme was set up for the low-income target group to purchase high interest rate savings bonds, many high-income investors were taking advantage.

That's why we've done sales management automation before. As a result, the ability to purchase savings bonds in excess of the prescribed limit has been limited. Also, provision of national identity card number and TIN number was made mandatory for purchase of savings cards.

Meanwhile, according to the recently issued National Savings Paper Directorate and Government Gazette, the central bank has instructed banks to take necessary measures to properly comply with Section 48 of Finance Act, 2022 in case of investment of more than Tk 500,000 in savings paper and post office savings bank.

As per the instructions, henceforth if a person wants to invest more than Tk 500,000 in savings certificate or open a postal savings account, he will have to show proof of deposit of income tax return of the last year.

Buying savings certificates will be jailed for up to 6 months and a fine of Tk 100,000 if a person provides false information. On Thursday the 'Government Debt Bill-2022' was passed by the National Parliament.











