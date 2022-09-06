Video
Bangladesh takes part in German fish fair

Published : Tuesday, 6 September, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 88

Md Mosharraf Hossain Bhuiyan, Ambassador of Bangladesh to Germany, flanked by other embassy officials inaugurating the Bangladesh pavilion at International Fish Fair at Bremen in Germany on Sunday.

A three-day "International Fish Fair" was inaugurated at Bremen in Germany on Sunday.
Md Mosharraf Hossain Bhuiyan, Ambassador of Bangladesh in Germany, inaugurated the Bangladesh pavilion in the fair, said a press release on Monday.
For the very first time, Bangladesh is participating in the fair to promote Bangladeshi fisheries for the German market.
The Department of Fisheries (DoF) in collaboration with Solidaridad Network Asia and the Embassy of Bangladesh in Berlin organized the event.
Several Fish exporters from Bangladesh are participating in the fair. Traditionally every 2nd year International Fish Fair is held in Bremen Germany. More than 300 companies from 29 different countries are participating this year Bremen International Fish Fair.
In his welcome speech, Mosharraf Hossain Bhuiyan mentioned that Germany is Bangladesh's second export destination where the major share is coming from the textile sector.
"To diversify our exports, such participation at the International level is very significant. Bangladesh ranked 3rd in inland open water capture production and 5th in world aquaculture production. We hope in the coming year Bangladeshi Tiger Shrimp and other fish exports will be increased in Germany," he added.
One of the participants in the fair and an exporter from Bangladesh Enam Chowdhury, Managing Director of Deep Sea Fishers said there is a huge potential for the wild-caught marine fisheries in the world market.
"We are participating in this fair to promote Bangladeshi fisheries for the German market," he added.
Saiful Islam, Commercial Counselor of the Embassy said Bangladesh has exported almost 532 million dollar value frozen fish products last year, whereas only in Germany 60 million. We are expecting that this will reach 100 million USD in the coming year. Country Manager of Solidaridad Network Asia Selim Reza Hasan explained that in the last decade, there has been a big revolution in the fisheries sector of Bangladesh.
"We are working collaboratively to promote Bangladeshi fish products, especially BT shrimp to the International market," he added. The BFFE Director Shaymol Das said the International Fish Fair is a very important platform for Bangladeshi fish exporters.
"At this fair, we got the opportunity to get in touch with many buyers from Germany and the European Union," he added.    -BSS


