Tuesday, 6 September, 2022, 3:58 AM
Iran keen to boost economic ties with BD: Envoy

Published : Tuesday, 6 September, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 95
Business Correspondent

Iran's new Ambassador to Bangladesh Mansour Chavoshi pays a courtesy call on State Minister for Foreign Affairs Md. Shahriar Alam at his office on Sunday.

Iran is keen to enhance economic relations with Bangladesh as the western Asian country is set to cooperate in the medical, engineering and energy sectors for mutual benefit of people of both the nations.
This came up when Iran's new Ambassador to Bangladesh Mansour Chavoshi paid a courtesy call on State Minister for Foreign Affairs Md. Shahriar Alam at the latter's office on Sunday, a press release said.
Alam requested Iran for exchanging of high level visits and more engagements in medical, food processing, ICT and energy sectors, as there are ample scopes to further strengthen economic and trade and investment relations between Iran and Bangladesh.
The state minister also expressed that there is a lot of opportunity for Iran to invest in the Special Economic Zones of Bangladesh.
During the meeting, Alam briefed the ambassador about Bangladesh's impressive economic growth under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.
The ambassador highly appreciated Bangladesh's continued economic success and social development, the release said.


