

BGMEA for boosting BD-India interactions in apparel

BGMEA President Faruque Hassan said Bangladesh and India could also collaborate in terms of exchange of knowledge and expertise on innovation, product development, especially man-made fibre-based products as Bangladesh is increasingly focusing on these areas.

Rahul Mehta, chief mentor of the Clothing Manufacturers Association of India (CMAI), paid a courtesy visit to the BGMEA president in Dhaka Sunday. They discussed issues related to the apparel industry, especially potential avenues of collaboration between Bangladesh and India to complement each other for the development of the apparel industry in both countries.

Rahul invited the BGMEA members to participate in the upcoming Fabrics Accessories and Beyond - The CMAI Fab Show in India's Mumbai during September 19-21.

Faruque hoped that the trade show would bring manufacturers and exporters of both countries closer, paving the way to derive mutual trade benefits. -UNB











