Forex reserves may slide to $37.5b after import payment

Bangladesh's forex reserves continue to be under stress despite curbing imports and limiting use of foreign currency.

This is happening due to selling pressure of US dollars for paying import bills, surge in individual demands to meet travel and medical treatment expenses and tuition fees for Bangladeshi students at foreign universities.

Bangladesh's forex reserves will stand at US$38 billion after payment of $1.75 billion import bills which is overdue to Asian Clearing Union (ACU) for July-August period, said an official of Bangladesh Bank.

The central bank will pay this debt by Tuesday. Then the forex reserves will be below $38 billion, precisely at around $37.50 billion, he said. Last Thursday (Sep1,2022), the forex reserves of Bangladesh were $39.05 billion.

Bangladesh Bank has been selling dollars from reserves to bring 'stability' to the forex market. On Thursday, $76 million dollars were sold to some banks. In total, the central bank has sold $2.57 billion from reserves in two months.

Former Bangladesh Bank governor Atiur Rahman said despite the increase in remittance, the forex reserves fell due to the continued sale of dollars.

"There is no problem even if reserves fall to $38 billion in the current global context. Because, with this reserve, it is possible to meet the import bills of more than six months," he added.

"Imports are falling; remittance and export earnings are increasing. In this situation, it seems that the forex reserves will increase in the coming days," he hoped. The central bank sold $7.67 billion from reserves in FY 2021-22 to stabilize the forex market. Bangladesh never sold such a high amount of dollars from the reserve in a single fiscal year earlier.

However, in the previous financial year (2020-21), Bangladesh Bank bought a record $8 billion to keep the forex market stable during the falling trend of imports for the Covid-19 pandemic. -UNB











