Tuesday, 6 September, 2022, 3:58 AM
27 banks asked why their 71 credit cards spent USD beyond limit

Published : Tuesday, 6 September, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 94
Business Correspondent

The Bangladesh Bank (BB) on Sunday asked 27 banks to explain as to why US dollars above the allowed limit were spent abroad through 71 credit cards issued by the banks.
BB executive director and spokesperson Md Serajul Islam told The Daily Observer that the BB found that 71 credit card users spent more than the limit through their credit cards while 27 banks were the issuers of these cards.
As per BB's foreign currency control rules, a Bangladeshi national can spend a maximum of $12,000 a year outside the country through credit card and the amount can be extended by $500 in special cases. A BB inspection found that up to $20,000 was spent through the cards.
Serajul said the BB detected the anomalies in its special inspection in those banks. So, the central bank sought explanations from the banks as to why they allowed their clients to withdraw dollars above the regulatory ceiling, he said. .Banks have been asked to explain the matter within five days, he added.
Earlier in January, the BB fined National Bank Limited Tk 55 lakh on allegations of $13.63 million spending in five years by the bank's 11 credit cardholders in violation of rules.


