Awareness activities on mental health under initiative of Ahsania Mission held in Dhaka  

Published : Tuesday, 6 September, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 35
Staff Correspondent

Principal of Navy Anchorage School and College Commander M Ismail delivering his speech at the inauguration ceremony of Three-day long mental health awareness programme held at auditorium of Navy Anchorage School and College Dhaka on Monday.

Three-day long mental health awareness programme started under the initiative of Dhaka Ahsania Mission Health Sector and managed by Navy Anchorage School and College Dhaka on Monday.
On First day (Monday), awareness programme started at 9 am in the auditorium of Navy Anchorage School and College Dhaka under the banner of Monojotno Outdoor Counseling Center under the Dhaka Ahsania Mission Health Sector.
Principal of Navy Anchorage School and College Commander M Ismail, (S), BN inaugurated this 3 day programme.
He said to the students that during the Covid period, the students took online classes at home and have become addicted to mobile phones and laptops. Therefore, we need to focus on reducing our dependence on digital life and Emphasis should be placed on the fact that we can control our own lives. Besides, he gave importance to the physical activities of the students like sports.
Rakhi Ganguly, senior psychologist of Dhaka Ahsania Mission Health Sector, in the welcome speech of the programme highlighted the activities of Dhaka Ahsania Mission as well as the need to maintain good mental health.
Afroza Hossain, Professor of Psychology Department of Dhaka University was present as a speaker in the event. During this time, she shed light on how important mental health is besides physical health. And inform about the need and ways to manage stress, anger and anxiety.
Associate Professor Syed Tanvir Rahman and Assistant Professor Md. Selim Hossain were also present as discussants.
Later open discussion was held. 800 students, 80 teachers and 200 parents of Navy Anchorage School and College Dhaka will participate in this 3-day programme.
The programme presents awareness training on stress, anxiety, anger management and parenting style. Later, anxiety, anger, social withdrawal and distress scales were measured among the female students. And quizzes are conducted on various topics.



Awareness activities on mental health under initiative of Ahsania Mission held in Dhaka  
