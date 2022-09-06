Updated voter's list by Mar '23, polls roadmap in 2 months: CEC

Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Kazi Habibul Awal said, "Updated voter's list will be ready within March 2023 and election roadmap will be finalized within two months."

He has made the comment at Election Commission (EC) building after discussing with Jatiya Party-JP Anwar Hossain Manju and Bangladesh Awami National Party.

Awal said, "BNP is one of the main political parties of the country. To ensure a participatory general election, their participation is very important. But we cannot request any party to take part in the elections; we only can ensure a level playing field for the elections."

About BNP, Awal said, "We have no jurisdiction over any political party's strategy. We have no objection from our side regarding what BNP wants. However, we will not force anyone to vote."

He also requested all parties concerned to trust and assist the commission to hold a participatory election in the country.

"EC is still scrutinizing Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) but did not find any fraudulence in it," said CEC and added, "We also trying to incorporate our National Identification Card (NID) with EVM's, so that after punching the NID into the EVM's voters picture will be display on the machine within 40 seconds."

CEC also underscored the preservation of the EVM's and said, "We have already formulated a project to preserve our existing EVM's and buy new machines to ensure vote in 150 constituencies in the upcoming general elections."

If our project is not implemented in due time, we cannot give assurance of the use of EVM's in 150 constituencies in the upcoming general elections.

CEC also assured the use of closed circuit (CC) cameras inside the voting centres to stop casting of fake votes.

Anwar Hossain Manju led Jatiya Part's General Secretary Sheikh Shahidul Islam along with 10 members joined the dialogue with the EC on Monday.

The party has recommended EVM voting in all the 300 constituencies or in 10 to 15 per cent of each seat based on capacity. The party leaders also advised the EC to 'talk less' in front of the media to avoid controversy.

A team of 9 members of Bangladesh Awami National Party participated in the dialogue. The team is led by party's Acting Executive President Ivy Ahmed.

They suggested the use of the EVM's in the 12th general elections only if the people of the country and the ruling party accept it.