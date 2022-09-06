Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 6 September, 2022, 3:58 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

Updated voter's list by Mar '23, polls roadmap in 2 months: CEC

Published : Tuesday, 6 September, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 21
Staff Correspondent

Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Kazi Habibul Awal said, "Updated voter's list will be ready within March 2023 and election roadmap will be finalized within two months."
He has made the comment at Election Commission (EC) building after discussing with Jatiya Party-JP Anwar Hossain Manju and Bangladesh Awami National Party.     
Awal said, "BNP is one of the main political parties of the country. To ensure a participatory general election, their participation is very important. But we cannot request any party to take part in the elections; we only can ensure a level playing field for the elections."
About BNP, Awal said, "We have no jurisdiction over any political party's strategy. We have no objection from our side regarding what BNP wants. However, we will not force     anyone to vote."
He also requested all parties concerned to trust and assist the commission to hold a participatory election in the country.
"EC is still scrutinizing Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) but did not find any fraudulence in it," said CEC and added, "We also trying to incorporate our National Identification Card (NID) with EVM's, so that after punching the NID into the EVM's voters picture will be display on the machine within 40 seconds."
CEC also underscored the preservation of the EVM's and said, "We have already formulated a project to preserve our existing EVM's and buy new machines to ensure vote in 150 constituencies in the upcoming general elections."
If our project is not implemented in due time, we cannot give assurance of the use of EVM's in 150 constituencies in the upcoming general elections.
CEC also assured the use of closed circuit (CC) cameras inside the voting centres to stop casting of fake votes.
Anwar Hossain Manju led Jatiya Part's General Secretary Sheikh Shahidul Islam along with 10 members joined the dialogue with the EC on Monday.
The party has recommended EVM voting in all the 300 constituencies or in 10 to 15 per cent of each seat based on capacity. The party leaders also advised the EC to 'talk less' in front of the media to avoid controversy.
A team of 9 members of Bangladesh Awami National Party participated in the dialogue. The team is led by party's Acting Executive President Ivy Ahmed.
They suggested the use of the EVM's in the 12th general elections only if the people of the country and the ruling party accept it.



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Updated voter's list by Mar '23, polls roadmap in 2 months: CEC
Mother, son killed as train hits human hauler in Faridpur
Head-on collision of busses kills 9, 65 injured in Rangpur
Cut power, gas use, BB asks banks
Rain relieves city dwellers parched in heat wave
We expect our PM will bring something for us this time: Fakhrul  
PM greets UK counterpart Liz Truss
Liz Truss next UK PM


Latest News
Iran considers buying Sukhoi Su-35 jets from Russia
Barack Obama wins Emmy for narrating national parks series
Southwest China quake leaves 30 dead, triggers landslides
Legendary lyricist Gazi Mazharul Anwar laid to rest
Snake bite kills farmer in Meherpur
Price fall in large-cap drives stocks further down
Govt appoints Jashim Uddin as Ambassador to China
Teenage boy drowns in Dinajpur
India keeps eye on recent turmoil in Myanmar's Rakhine state
PM begins India visit by offering prayer at Nizamuddin Dargah
Most Read News
Myanmar’s threat on Bangladesh’s sovereignty
Supporters of India's Congress party cheer as party leader Rahul Gandhi
Bangamata Begum Fazilatunnesa Mujib 8th Bangladesh-China Friendship Bridge
BD likely to sign 7 deals, MoUs: Momen
Emergency declared as flash flooding hits northwest Georgia
Restoring discipline in foreign exchange market
Mass stabbing in Canada kills 10, suspects on the loose
MOON SURFACE AT JATRABARI
BD mulling long-term accord to bring India’s surplus fuel: Shahriar
Trump moves to general poll mode with Pennsylvania rally
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft