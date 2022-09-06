Mother, son killed as train hits human hauler in Faridpur

FARIDPUR, Sept 5: A 26-year-old woman and her minor son were killed when a train hit a human hauler at Sriramdia in Bhanga upazila of Faridpur district on Monday.

The deceased were identified as Lima Begum and her seven-year-old son Imran of Sadardi area in the upazila.

Habil Hossain, officer-in-charge of Nagarkanda Police Station, said the Rajshahi-bound 'Madhumoti Express' train from Bhanga crashed into the human hauler amid rain, leaving its two passengers dead. The train dragged the three-wheel vehicle for almost a kilometre from the point of impact.

Takdir Hossain, Faridpur Railway Station Master, said the human hauler got stuck on the rail track while trying to cross it during rain. -UNB







