Head-on collision of busses kills 9, 65 injured in Rangpur

RANGPUR, Sept 5: At least nine people were killed and 65 others injured in a road accident at Ikarchali Khaurubhaj Bridge in Shaleyasha area of Taraganj upazila in Rangpur on Rangpur-Dinajpur Highway early Monday.

Two probe committees were formed by the district administration and police administration of Rangpur to find out the reasons of the accident. The committees were given five days to complete investigation and submit their reports to the respective authorities.

Taraganj Highway Police outpost Officer-in-Charge Mahbub Morshed said the accident took place at about 12:30am as two buses of Joyana Paribahan and Islam Paribahan collided head on in the area amid rain.

Five of the deceased died on the spot while the rest died at Rangpur Medical College and Hospital, the OC said.

The names of all the deceased couldn't be known immediately.

However, some names could be known. They are Joyana Paribahan's driver's assistant Anwar Hossain, 35, of Taraganj's Jhakuapara, village doctor Anisur Rahman, 48, of Soyar Kazipara of Taraganj, Islam Paribahan's assistant Nayan Islam, 26, of Raipur of Laksmipur, Mohsin Hossain Sagar, 42, of Kundal Purbapara of Saidpur, Jewel Hossain, 27, of Kamarpukur and Sadek Ali, 56, of Uttar Kidari of Gaibandha.

Members of Fire Service and Civil Defence and police rescued the injured and rushed them to Rangpur Medical College and Hospital (RpMCH), confirmed Khatibur Rahman, Station-in-Charge of Taraganj Fire Service.

According to police, five people were killed on the spot when two passenger buses of Joyana Paribahan and Islam Paribahan, collided head-on at the Rangpur-Dinajpur Highway.

Upon receiving information, the police and fire service personnel rushed to the spot.

Dr Samsul Arefin of RpMCH emergency department said that some of the injured are in critical condition.

Police and hospital authorities confirmed that four of the injured died while undergoing treatment at the hospital.

The families of deceased were given Tk 20,000 from the district administration immediately for their funeral.







