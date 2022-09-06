Rain relieves city dwellers parched in heat wave



THE PHOTO SAYS IT ALL: A belated heavy rainfall on Monday soothed the city residents, who have experienced literally a bone-dry month. The photo was taken from TSC Square on the Dhaka University campus. PHOTO: OBSERVER

Unfortunately, this year the average rainfall in August was recorded 243 mm, the lowest since 1989, according to the Bangladesh Meteorological Department.

Amid this lower amount of rainfalls people were complaining about high temperature and change in rainfall pattern. But today's heavy rainfall has brought real comfort to the residents of Dhaka city.

However, the rain began non-stop in various parts of the country including the capital on Monday.

Sometimes it was the whole sky turned to be cloudy and sometimes it rained, but by half past two in the afternoon, it became dark all around and it rained in torrents across the capital.

After thirty minutes of heavy rain, the ditches, sinks and drains of alleys in the capital were submerged which created water-logging.

Besides, there is also water on major roads in some areas and the rain began at such a time, when all the government officials were coming back from their office following the new rules of office time 3:00pm.

Many people got caught in the rain after going out while many city dwellers were not able to get vehicles, even if one vehicle were available then everyone was trying to pick it up.

As a result, the city dwellers and students who left their schools and in the middle, were facing sufferings although the rains were expected for everyone due to extreme temperatures since the last one and a half months.

If we follow the records and data of the Meteorological Department of Bangladesh it was found that the last month August was 39.6 per cent dryer than the month's average in the previous 30 years.

Talking with the Daily Observer, Senior Meteorologist of BMD, said that such erratic weather is nothing but global warming, the impact of climate change.

The average rainfall in August was 243mm, the lowest since 1989, according to the Meteorological Department, which also suggests that this rain will continue for the next two to three days.

Not continuously, intermittently like there may be some areas will receive heavy rain and some will receive moderate rain.

According to the sources, the Met department suggests that the axis of monsoon is extending across Rajasthan, Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, West Bengal, and central parts of Bangladesh to Assam.

An extension of it extends to the north-west Bay of Bengal and Monsoon is fairly active over Bangladesh and moderate elsewhere in northern Bay of Bengal.









