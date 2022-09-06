We expect our PM will bring something for us this time: Fakhrul  

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has never brought anything for the country from her visits to India.

BNP Secretary General Fakhrul Islam Alamgir made the comment while addressing a press conference marking 13th death anniversary of former finance minister Mohammad Saifur Rahman. 'Saifur Rahman Smriti Parishad' organized the programme at Dhaka Reporters unity on Monday.

He said, "Just now I don't want to comment on Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's visit to India. But form our past experience I can say that, every time she disappointed the people of the country by returning empty handed from India. She goes there to fulfil their interest, not ours."

"But this time we all expect our Prime Minister will bring something for us this time," Fakhrul added.

Marking the illustrious carrier of Saifur Rahman he said, "Death of our former finance minister is not only impairing BNP but also created a vacuum in our national politics."

"Now we are ashamed while comparing the present finance minister of the country with Saifur Rahman," BNP Secretary General said and added, "We miss political acumen of Saifur Rahman and in this political situation he may have given us the right direction."

On September 5 in 2009, Saifur Rahman died in a road accident at Khariyal in Moulvibazar on his way to Dhaka from Brahmanbaria.











