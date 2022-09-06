Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 6 September, 2022, 3:57 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

We expect our PM will bring something for us this time: Fakhrul  

Published : Tuesday, 6 September, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 88
Staff Correspondent

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has never brought anything for the country from her visits to India.
BNP Secretary General Fakhrul Islam Alamgir made the comment while addressing a press conference marking 13th death anniversary of former finance minister Mohammad Saifur Rahman. 'Saifur Rahman Smriti Parishad' organized the programme at Dhaka Reporters unity on Monday.
He said, "Just now I don't want to comment on Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's visit to India. But form our past experience I can say that, every time she disappointed the people of the country by returning empty handed from India. She goes there to fulfil their interest, not ours."
"But this time we all expect our Prime Minister will bring something for us this time," Fakhrul added.
Marking the illustrious carrier of Saifur Rahman he said, "Death of our former finance minister is not only impairing BNP but also created a vacuum in our national politics."
"Now we are ashamed while comparing the present finance minister of the country      with Saifur Rahman," BNP Secretary General said and added, "We miss political acumen of Saifur Rahman and in this political situation he may have given us the right direction."
On September 5 in 2009, Saifur Rahman died in a road accident at Khariyal in Moulvibazar on his way to Dhaka from Brahmanbaria.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Updated voter's list by Mar '23, polls roadmap in 2 months: CEC
Mother, son killed as train hits human hauler in Faridpur
Head-on collision of busses kills 9, 65 injured in Rangpur
Cut power, gas use, BB asks banks
Rain relieves city dwellers parched in heat wave
We expect our PM will bring something for us this time: Fakhrul  
PM greets UK counterpart Liz Truss
Liz Truss next UK PM


Latest News
Iran considers buying Sukhoi Su-35 jets from Russia
Barack Obama wins Emmy for narrating national parks series
Southwest China quake leaves 30 dead, triggers landslides
Legendary lyricist Gazi Mazharul Anwar laid to rest
Snake bite kills farmer in Meherpur
Price fall in large-cap drives stocks further down
Govt appoints Jashim Uddin as Ambassador to China
Teenage boy drowns in Dinajpur
India keeps eye on recent turmoil in Myanmar's Rakhine state
PM begins India visit by offering prayer at Nizamuddin Dargah
Most Read News
Myanmar’s threat on Bangladesh’s sovereignty
Supporters of India's Congress party cheer as party leader Rahul Gandhi
Bangamata Begum Fazilatunnesa Mujib 8th Bangladesh-China Friendship Bridge
BD likely to sign 7 deals, MoUs: Momen
Emergency declared as flash flooding hits northwest Georgia
Restoring discipline in foreign exchange market
Mass stabbing in Canada kills 10, suspects on the loose
MOON SURFACE AT JATRABARI
BD mulling long-term accord to bring India’s surplus fuel: Shahriar
Trump moves to general poll mode with Pennsylvania rally
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft