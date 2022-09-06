PM greets UK counterpart Liz Truss

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Monday congratulated Liz Truss for being elected Prime Minister of the United Kingdom. PM expressed hope that Truss, leader of the Conservative Party, will increase the faith and confidence of the people of that country by leading Britain towards prosperity.

The Prime Minister's Press Wing gave the information through a press release.

Truss was officially named as British Prime Minister on Monday.

Through this, she became the third female Prime Minister in the history of the United Kingdom.

Sheikh Hasina said in the greeting message that the historic relationship between Britain and Bangladesh has been developed based on the values of democracy, secularism and tolerance. Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina expressed her satisfaction with the cooperative relations between the two countries in terms of trade, investment, sustainable development and hoped that it would increase in the future.

The Prime Minister also expressed hope that the relationship between the two countries will be strengthened in terms of politics, economy and strategic partnership. She wished the British Prime Minister success.











