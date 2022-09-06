Momen 'feeling ill', dropped from PM's entourage

Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen did not accompany Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on her four-day state visit to India as he (Momen) is "feeling ill," Foreign Ministry official said.

"The Foreign Minister is feeling ill. He didn't go with the Prime Minister," Foreign Ministry's Official said on Monday, without elaborating. However, the Foreign Minister at a press briefing on Sunday told media that he was going to

India. Momen's wife Selina Momen was also supposed to go to India as part of the Prime Minister's entourage.

Apparently Momen was dropped from the trip, at the last moment, for his recent comments on India-Bangladesh relation. He has been criticized for some of his controversial comments for last few days by political parties including the Awami League and a wide section of the society.

On August 18, while speaking as chief guest at a Janmashtami programme in JM Sen Hall in Chattrogram, the Foreign Minister said he had requested the Indian government to do whatever was necessary to help Bangladesh maintain stability and harmony.

"When I went to New Delhi, I told the Indian government that Sheikh Hasina must be sustained. Bangladesh will continue to march towards development and will truly become a country free of communalism under her leadership," he said.

His statement immediately created serious stir in the political arena and social media.

BNP said, "The government has resorted to seek held from foreign countries to survive."

Later Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader said Momen's statement is his own, AL Presidium Member Abdur Rahman said Awami League will not take responsibility for Momen's recent statement on India, as he is not a member of the party. Information and Broadcasting Minister Dr Hasan Mahmud said Dr AK Abdul Momen is an Awami League lawmaker, but he is not a member of the ruling party's central committee.

However, Momen clarified his remark the day after, claiming that he was wrongly quoted.

Later, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in a press release accused the media of distorting the speech of Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen.

In his explanation, Momen said what he wanted to say was that he had told the Indian government that Prime Minister Hasina's government was pledge-bound to ensure stability in the country and therefore he had sought India's help in this regard. However, the clarification did little to put an end to criticism.

Meanwhile, on Sunday, prior the Prime Minister's India visit, the Foreign Ministry has conducted a media briefing. Foreign Minister told the briefing that the Prime Minister will lead a high-level delegation which includes several ministers, advisers, state ministers, secretaries and senior officials.

"Liberation War Affairs Minister AKM Mozammel Huq, Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen, Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi, Railways Minister Md Nurul Islam Sujan, PM's economic affairs adviser Dr Mashiur Rahman, PM's Private Industry and Investment Adviser Salman F Rahman, State Minister for Foreign Affairs Md Shahriar Alam, State Minister for Power, Energy and Mineral Resources Nasrul Hamid and State Minister for Water Resources Zaheed Farooque are among the delegation members," he told the media. Representatives from business bodies of Bangladesh will also accompany Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.









