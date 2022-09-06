Nepal, Bhutan engaging in opener today

SAFF Women's Championship 2022The sixth edition of the SAFF Women's Championship is set to roll today (Tuesday) at 5:45 pm (Bangladesh Standard Time) when the host Nepal will take on Bhutan in the opening match at Dasharath Rangasala Stadium at Tripureshwar in Kathmandu, Nepal.

Becoming runner-up four times, Nepal is the second most successful team in the event. Bhutan, on the contrary, went home packing after being eliminated from the group round each of the five times.

In the SAFF Women's Championship in 2019, Nepal women their Bhutanese rivals by 3-0 in the group round. In the 2016 event, Nepal had an 8-0 win over this opponent.

Currently, Nepal is the 102nd place holder on the FIFA Women's World Ranking. Bhutan, on the contrary, is 176th on the ranking table.

Considering all the

statistics and rankings, Nepal has a better chance to win the match. Besides, the host always gets better support from the crowd.

But, Bhutan women may try to change history this time. They were the first team to reach Kathmandu as they came to the Nepalese capital on 26 August, nearly ten days before the event. By this time, they were busy in practice and coping with the condition. Bhutan coach Kyung Sulc Hong and skipper Pena Choden both said in a pre-match briefing that they would try their best to do well. Nepal head coach Kumar Thapa and skipper Anjila Thumbapo said that they would like to begin the championship on a winning note.

