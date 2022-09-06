Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 6 September, 2022, 3:56 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

SAFF Women\'s Championship 2022

Nepal, Bhutan engaging in opener today

Published : Tuesday, 6 September, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 92
Mahtab Uddin

SAFF Women's Championship 2022The sixth edition of the SAFF Women's Championship is set to roll today (Tuesday) at 5:45 pm (Bangladesh Standard Time) when the host Nepal will take on Bhutan in the opening match at Dasharath Rangasala Stadium at Tripureshwar in Kathmandu, Nepal.
Becoming runner-up four times, Nepal is the second most successful team in the event. Bhutan, on the contrary, went home packing after being eliminated from the group round each of the five times.
In the SAFF Women's Championship in 2019, Nepal women their Bhutanese rivals by 3-0 in the group round. In the 2016 event, Nepal had an 8-0 win over this opponent.
Currently, Nepal is the 102nd place holder on the FIFA Women's World Ranking. Bhutan, on the contrary, is 176th on the ranking table.
Considering all the
statistics and rankings, Nepal has a better chance to win the match. Besides, the host always gets better support from the crowd.
But, Bhutan women may try to change history this time. They were the first team to reach Kathmandu as they came to the Nepalese capital on 26 August, nearly ten days before the event. By this time, they were busy in practice and coping with the condition.  Bhutan coach Kyung Sulc Hong and skipper Pena Choden both said in a pre-match briefing that they would try their best to do well. Nepal head coach Kumar Thapa and skipper Anjila Thumbapo said that they would like to begin the championship on a winning note.
The fans will certainly wait and see if the Bhutan women can really alter the record.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Updated voter's list by Mar '23, polls roadmap in 2 months: CEC
Mother, son killed as train hits human hauler in Faridpur
Head-on collision of busses kills 9, 65 injured in Rangpur
Cut power, gas use, BB asks banks
Rain relieves city dwellers parched in heat wave
We expect our PM will bring something for us this time: Fakhrul  
PM greets UK counterpart Liz Truss
Liz Truss next UK PM


Latest News
Iran considers buying Sukhoi Su-35 jets from Russia
Barack Obama wins Emmy for narrating national parks series
Southwest China quake leaves 30 dead, triggers landslides
Legendary lyricist Gazi Mazharul Anwar laid to rest
Snake bite kills farmer in Meherpur
Price fall in large-cap drives stocks further down
Govt appoints Jashim Uddin as Ambassador to China
Teenage boy drowns in Dinajpur
India keeps eye on recent turmoil in Myanmar's Rakhine state
PM begins India visit by offering prayer at Nizamuddin Dargah
Most Read News
Myanmar’s threat on Bangladesh’s sovereignty
Supporters of India's Congress party cheer as party leader Rahul Gandhi
Bangamata Begum Fazilatunnesa Mujib 8th Bangladesh-China Friendship Bridge
BD likely to sign 7 deals, MoUs: Momen
Emergency declared as flash flooding hits northwest Georgia
Restoring discipline in foreign exchange market
Mass stabbing in Canada kills 10, suspects on the loose
MOON SURFACE AT JATRABARI
BD mulling long-term accord to bring India’s surplus fuel: Shahriar
Trump moves to general poll mode with Pennsylvania rally
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft