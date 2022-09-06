Warm welcome to Hasina at Delhi



Indian External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar called on Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina at ITC Maurya Sheraton Hotel in New Delhi on Monday. PHOTO: BSS

The Indian High Commissioner to Bangladesh, Vikram Doraiswamy also welcomed Hasina with a warm Indian 'Namaste' at AFS Palam. Folk artistes also joined the officials in extending a warm welcome to Sheikh Hasina.

The Bangladesh Prime Minister's visit is taking place a year after India and Bangladesh completed 50 years of establishment of

diplomatic relations.

A day before reaching India on the invitation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Bangladesh Prime Minister acknowledged India as "our trusted friend.''

Sheikh Hasina said, "We always remember India's contribution during the 1971 war. Even in 1975, when I lost all my family members, the then Indian PM gave us shelter in India.''

But Hasina's unsparing remarks about the Rohingyas and her expectations from India about playing a key role in resolving the Rohingya issue, is something that has made foreign policy experts sit up and take notice.

Flags of India and Bangladesh fluttered alongside on Rajpath and on a roundabout near the Bangladesh High Commission on a rather humid day, to mark Sheikh Hasina's visit.

India's External Affairs Minister, Dr S Jaishankar called on the Bangladesh Prime Minister in ITC Maurya hotel in New Delhi. Posting a picture of the meeting, Dr Jaishankar tweeted, "Delighted to call on Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina of Bangladesh this evening. The warmth and frequency of our leadership level contacts is a testimony to our close neighbourly partnership.''

The Official Spokesperson of the Ministry of External Affairs, Arindam Bagchi tweeted that Sheikh Hasina's visit will further strengthen the multifaceted relationship between India and Bangladesh.

On top of the agenda during the visit are issues related to upgrading defence cooperation.

Sources said that National Security Adviser (NSA) Ajit Doval is also expected to meet the Bangladesh Prime Minister on Monday evening. Doval is likely to thank Sheikh Hasina for the NSCS Colombo Security Conclave and discuss strategic issues. Delegations from Bangladesh and Seychelles had participated in the Conclave hosted by the National Security Council Secretariat of India in Kochi, in early July.

Sources said that the visiting leader is likely to focus on water sharing, energy cooperation, uninterrupted commercial flow, expanding regional connectivity and establishing stability in South Asia.

According to the MEA, the Bangladesh Prime Minister will be given a ceremonial reception at Rashtrapati Bhawan at 9:00am. on Tuesday. This will be followed by wreath laying at Rajghat at 9:30am. At 11:30am, Sheikh Hasina will meet the Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Hyderabad House which will be followed by signing of MoUs and press statements.

On Tuesday afternoon, the Bangladesh Prime Minister will meet India's first tribal President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhawan and Vice President Jagdeep Dhankar at 6, Maulana Azad Road. She will proceed to Jaipur on Wednesday morning, the concluding day of her visit and fly back to Dhaka at 5:15pm.

The Bangladesh PM is expected to travel to Ajmer in Rajasthan to visit the Dargah of revered Sufi saint Moinuddin Chishti.

Dr Smruti Pattanaik, Research Fellow from the Manohar Parrikar Institute for Defence Studies and Analysis, says that Hasina's visit assumes significance as it is taking place after three years. " It is always good to have frequent dialogues between two friendly countries. It is expected that MoUs on six common rivers are signed. We are also likely to see some progress on negotiations related to the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement. The Rohingya issue is also likely to figure in the talks but this is something that can be resolved through quiet diplomacy.''

Hasina last visited India in 2019.

Bangladesh is an important partner in India's 'Neighbourhood First' policy articulated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on assuming charge in May 2014. The cooperation extends to all fields including security, trade and commerce, power and energy, transport and connectivity, science and technology, defence, maritime issues and water sharing.

Bangladesh is now India's biggest trade partner in South Asia. Bilateral trade has grown from US$9 billion to $18 billion in the last five years.











New Delhi, Sept 5: Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina arrived here today on a four day visit. She was received at the Delhi airport by Darshana Jardosh, Minister of State for Textiles and Railways.The Indian High Commissioner to Bangladesh, Vikram Doraiswamy also welcomed Hasina with a warm Indian 'Namaste' at AFS Palam. Folk artistes also joined the officials in extending a warm welcome to Sheikh Hasina.The Bangladesh Prime Minister's visit is taking place a year after India and Bangladesh completed 50 years of establishment ofdiplomatic relations.A day before reaching India on the invitation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Bangladesh Prime Minister acknowledged India as "our trusted friend.''Sheikh Hasina said, "We always remember India's contribution during the 1971 war. Even in 1975, when I lost all my family members, the then Indian PM gave us shelter in India.''But Hasina's unsparing remarks about the Rohingyas and her expectations from India about playing a key role in resolving the Rohingya issue, is something that has made foreign policy experts sit up and take notice.Flags of India and Bangladesh fluttered alongside on Rajpath and on a roundabout near the Bangladesh High Commission on a rather humid day, to mark Sheikh Hasina's visit.India's External Affairs Minister, Dr S Jaishankar called on the Bangladesh Prime Minister in ITC Maurya hotel in New Delhi. Posting a picture of the meeting, Dr Jaishankar tweeted, "Delighted to call on Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina of Bangladesh this evening. The warmth and frequency of our leadership level contacts is a testimony to our close neighbourly partnership.''The Official Spokesperson of the Ministry of External Affairs, Arindam Bagchi tweeted that Sheikh Hasina's visit will further strengthen the multifaceted relationship between India and Bangladesh.On top of the agenda during the visit are issues related to upgrading defence cooperation.Sources said that National Security Adviser (NSA) Ajit Doval is also expected to meet the Bangladesh Prime Minister on Monday evening. Doval is likely to thank Sheikh Hasina for the NSCS Colombo Security Conclave and discuss strategic issues. Delegations from Bangladesh and Seychelles had participated in the Conclave hosted by the National Security Council Secretariat of India in Kochi, in early July.Sources said that the visiting leader is likely to focus on water sharing, energy cooperation, uninterrupted commercial flow, expanding regional connectivity and establishing stability in South Asia.According to the MEA, the Bangladesh Prime Minister will be given a ceremonial reception at Rashtrapati Bhawan at 9:00am. on Tuesday. This will be followed by wreath laying at Rajghat at 9:30am. At 11:30am, Sheikh Hasina will meet the Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Hyderabad House which will be followed by signing of MoUs and press statements.On Tuesday afternoon, the Bangladesh Prime Minister will meet India's first tribal President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhawan and Vice President Jagdeep Dhankar at 6, Maulana Azad Road. She will proceed to Jaipur on Wednesday morning, the concluding day of her visit and fly back to Dhaka at 5:15pm.The Bangladesh PM is expected to travel to Ajmer in Rajasthan to visit the Dargah of revered Sufi saint Moinuddin Chishti.Dr Smruti Pattanaik, Research Fellow from the Manohar Parrikar Institute for Defence Studies and Analysis, says that Hasina's visit assumes significance as it is taking place after three years. " It is always good to have frequent dialogues between two friendly countries. It is expected that MoUs on six common rivers are signed. We are also likely to see some progress on negotiations related to the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement. The Rohingya issue is also likely to figure in the talks but this is something that can be resolved through quiet diplomacy.''Hasina last visited India in 2019.Bangladesh is an important partner in India's 'Neighbourhood First' policy articulated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on assuming charge in May 2014. The cooperation extends to all fields including security, trade and commerce, power and energy, transport and connectivity, science and technology, defence, maritime issues and water sharing.Bangladesh is now India's biggest trade partner in South Asia. Bilateral trade has grown from US$9 billion to $18 billion in the last five years.