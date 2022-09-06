BSOA demands speedy passage of revised Tobacco Control Act

The leaders of the Bangladesh Supermarket Owners' Association (BSOA) have demanded the speedy passage of the Tobacco Control Act 2005 draft amendment which was prepared for further revision by the Ministry of Health recently.

The speakers made this demand at a joint discussion with Dhaka Ahsania Mission at Mohakhali in city on Sunday.

Niaz Rahim, chief advisor and founder president of BSOA, presided over the meeting, among others, the general secretary of the organization Zakir Hossain, Lead Policy Advisor of Campaign for Tobacco-Free Kids Bangladesh and retired Chairman of BCIC (Grade-1) Md. Mostafizur Rahman, Grants Manager Abdus Salam Mia, Deputy Director of Health Sector of Dhaka Ahsania Mission Md. Mukhleshur Rahman, Tobacco Control Project Coordinator Md Shariful Islam, Media Manager Rezaur Rahman Rizvi, Program Officer Sharmin Akhter Rini and Audut Rahman Imon attended the meeting.

Niaz Rahim said that BSOA agrees with Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's vision to make the country tobacco-free by 2040. We applaud the Ministry of Health for recently drafting a further amendment to strengthen the Tobacco Control Act. We have full support for the revised draft of the TC Law. We hope the amended law will be passed soon and the Prime Minister's vision will be successful.









