Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 6 September, 2022, 3:56 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home City News

3 more marine academies to be established: Khalid

Published : Tuesday, 6 September, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 78

State Minister for Shipping Khalid Mahmud Chowdhury has said that three more marine academies will be established alongside the existing five to create skilled marine cadets.
Khalid said this at a meeting of the marine academies held at the meeting room of the Shipping Ministry in the capital on Monday.
"There are currently a total of five marine academies in the country in Barishal, Rangpur, Sylhet, Pabna and Chattogram. Among them, the marine academy in Chattogram is an old one while the rest are newly built. We'll establish three more marine academies as per the instruction of the Prime Minister," said Khalid.
The State Minister added that there are some challenges with the new marine academies that need to be overcome.
"Mariners earn a large amount of foreign currencies working in foreign ships. That's why we've decided to set up new marine academies which will create skilled marine cadets who will in turn help the development process of Bangladesh by supplying much-needed foreign currencies," added Khalid.    -UNB


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Jashim appointed BD envoy to China
Scores of jellyfish carcasses wash ashore on Cox’s Bazar beach
BSOA demands speedy passage of revised Tobacco Control Act
3 more marine academies to be established: Khalid
A free medical and blood group identification camp was organised by CCC
Schoolgirl missing as boat sinks in Padma
Mazharul Anwar’s creation, works will be preserved: Hasan
12 scholars get dean’s award in RU


Latest News
Iran considers buying Sukhoi Su-35 jets from Russia
Barack Obama wins Emmy for narrating national parks series
Southwest China quake leaves 30 dead, triggers landslides
Legendary lyricist Gazi Mazharul Anwar laid to rest
Snake bite kills farmer in Meherpur
Price fall in large-cap drives stocks further down
Govt appoints Jashim Uddin as Ambassador to China
Teenage boy drowns in Dinajpur
India keeps eye on recent turmoil in Myanmar's Rakhine state
PM begins India visit by offering prayer at Nizamuddin Dargah
Most Read News
Myanmar’s threat on Bangladesh’s sovereignty
Supporters of India's Congress party cheer as party leader Rahul Gandhi
Bangamata Begum Fazilatunnesa Mujib 8th Bangladesh-China Friendship Bridge
BD likely to sign 7 deals, MoUs: Momen
Emergency declared as flash flooding hits northwest Georgia
Restoring discipline in foreign exchange market
Mass stabbing in Canada kills 10, suspects on the loose
MOON SURFACE AT JATRABARI
BD mulling long-term accord to bring India’s surplus fuel: Shahriar
Trump moves to general poll mode with Pennsylvania rally
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft