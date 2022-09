Schoolgirl missing as boat sinks in Padma

CHAPAINAWABGANJ, Sept 5: A 13-year-old schoolgirl went missing after a boat capsized in the Padma River in Shibganj upazila of Chapainawabganj on Sunday, said fire service officials.

The missing girl was identified as Sanzida, a resident of the upazila. She is a class VII student of Charjagannathpur Girls' High School.

The boat sank in Filterhat area at noon when 13 students including Sanzida were returning home from school, said Rajab Ali Sheikh, in-charge of Shibganj Fire Service Station. -UNB