Tuesday, 6 September, 2022, 3:55 AM
Mazharul Anwar’s creation, works will be preserved: Hasan

Published : Tuesday, 6 September, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 104

Information and Broadcasting Minister Dr Hasan Mahmud on Monday said many timeless songs including 'Joy Bangla, Banglar Joy' of legendary lyricist Gazi Mazharul Anwar had encouraged the freedom fighters and freedom lovers during the great Liberation War.
 "The creation-works of late Mazharul Anwar will be preserved in the Bangladesh Film Development Corporation (BFDC)," he told reporters after placing a wreath on the coffin of Anwar, who was also an eminent film director and composer, at BFDC in the capital.
 The minister said Anwar had composed more than 20,000 songs on different mediums including radio, television and cinema for 60 years. He also received 'Ekushy Padak' in 2002, 'Swadhinata Padak' in 2021  and National Film Award six times, said Hasan, also Awami League joint general secretary.
 He said Anwar will ever be remembered through his work. The death of the iconic personality is an irreparable loss to the culture and the nation as well, he added.
 The minister said three of his songs have been included in the list of the "Twenty greatest Bengali songs", made by BBC Bangla.
 He said the works of a new building for BFDC is going on and the creation-works of the country's best musicians, composers and filmmakers will be preserved there. "I also discussed this issue with the concerned authority of BFDC," said Hasan.    -BSS


Mazharul Anwar's creation, works will be preserved: Hasan
