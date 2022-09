RAJSHAHI, Sept 5: A total of 12 meritorious students under Arts Faculty in Rajshahi University (RU) were given dean's award as recognition of their significant achievement in their respective academic fields.

Each of the award winners was given a crest, certificate and Taka 5,000.

RU authority arranged an award-giving ceremony at its Senate Building on Monday largely attended by teachers, students and others concerned. -BSS