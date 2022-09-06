

A crucial state visit amid difficult of times



The two countries are likely to ink 7 agreements and MoUs on water management, railway, science and technology, information and broadcasting during the PM's visit to Delhi between 5 and 8 September.



The latest state visit is also expected to renew our bilateral ties in the midst of global and regional crises fuelled by the Ukraine war and Covid-19 pandemic. In addition, connectivity and energy cooperation have been reported to be two key issues to feature in the Hasina-Modi talks. Energy sector cooperation would be of particular importance for Bangladesh, which has been hit hard by electricity shortage and a sharp rise in petrol and diesel prices.



However, apart from being the biggest next-door neighbour - India has been our traditional ally - a significant supporter and contributor to our struggle for independence. Over the millenniums we have shared common culture, traditions, food to language. And to some extents, the two countries' bilateral relations can be considered as textbook example of harmonious diplomatic and regional ties. Then again, a number of 'unresolved and unaddressed issues' have always remained as marked barriers from taking our bilateral ties to newer heights.



Against the backdrop of a tensed and fast transforming geopolitical world order, we expect our closest neighbour to play fair and generous role in resolving longstanding disputes, such as Teesta water sharing and border killings.



We believe, it is time to 'De-politicise' water and allow Bangladesh to have its fare share of Teesta water.



Killing of civilians along the Bangladesh-India border has been a sensitive issue for the people of Bangladesh. Between January 2020 and June 2022, as many as 72 Bangladeshis were killed by BSF firing, and 51 more had been injured.



The seemingly unstoppable killings must come to an end, and it is possible given the sheer political good will is there. Cross-border and flag meetings by respective border security authorities are not enough.



The two unresolved issues, for too long have remained bones of contention by further alienating our people and government - who only wish for friendly bilateral ties based on principles of respect, dignity, and sovereign equality.



However, we expect to witness Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's ongoing India visit to open new "windows of cooperation" between the two countries while commencing the process to end pending disputes for too long.



We believe there are a number of unexplored areas where bolstering mutual cooperation can result in a win-win partnership for both countries.



In conclusion, bilateral ties thrive on sincerity and win-win equations and continuous engagement in dialogues - therefore, it is never a one-way-affair. We expect our Indian counterparts to reflect this truth during our PM's ongoing visit in India. Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has commenced her four-day New Delhi visit from yesterday.The two countries are likely to ink 7 agreements and MoUs on water management, railway, science and technology, information and broadcasting during the PM's visit to Delhi between 5 and 8 September.The latest state visit is also expected to renew our bilateral ties in the midst of global and regional crises fuelled by the Ukraine war and Covid-19 pandemic. In addition, connectivity and energy cooperation have been reported to be two key issues to feature in the Hasina-Modi talks. Energy sector cooperation would be of particular importance for Bangladesh, which has been hit hard by electricity shortage and a sharp rise in petrol and diesel prices.However, apart from being the biggest next-door neighbour - India has been our traditional ally - a significant supporter and contributor to our struggle for independence. Over the millenniums we have shared common culture, traditions, food to language. And to some extents, the two countries' bilateral relations can be considered as textbook example of harmonious diplomatic and regional ties. Then again, a number of 'unresolved and unaddressed issues' have always remained as marked barriers from taking our bilateral ties to newer heights.Against the backdrop of a tensed and fast transforming geopolitical world order, we expect our closest neighbour to play fair and generous role in resolving longstanding disputes, such as Teesta water sharing and border killings.We believe, it is time to 'De-politicise' water and allow Bangladesh to have its fare share of Teesta water.Killing of civilians along the Bangladesh-India border has been a sensitive issue for the people of Bangladesh. Between January 2020 and June 2022, as many as 72 Bangladeshis were killed by BSF firing, and 51 more had been injured.The seemingly unstoppable killings must come to an end, and it is possible given the sheer political good will is there. Cross-border and flag meetings by respective border security authorities are not enough.The two unresolved issues, for too long have remained bones of contention by further alienating our people and government - who only wish for friendly bilateral ties based on principles of respect, dignity, and sovereign equality.However, we expect to witness Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's ongoing India visit to open new "windows of cooperation" between the two countries while commencing the process to end pending disputes for too long.We believe there are a number of unexplored areas where bolstering mutual cooperation can result in a win-win partnership for both countries.In conclusion, bilateral ties thrive on sincerity and win-win equations and continuous engagement in dialogues - therefore, it is never a one-way-affair. We expect our Indian counterparts to reflect this truth during our PM's ongoing visit in India.