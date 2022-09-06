Home Minister and IGP’s presence in UNCOPS clears many misinformation



Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan and IGP Dr. Benazir Ahmed at UNCOPS 2022 at UNHQ



Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan, MP, and Inspector General of Police Dr. Benazir Ahmed, represented Bangladesh at this summit along with more than 90 country delegates of ministers and police executives. Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan and Inspector General of Police Dr. Benazir Ahmed reiterated Bangladesh's policy against militancy, terrorism and security threats before the global police executive platform in UNCOPS 2022.



This is a fruitful visit by the Home Minister and IGP to the United States of America. The anti-establishment propaganda machinery at home and beyond without any accurate, authentic and verified information hinders the process of withdrawing US sanctions on RAB and IGP and somehow tries to circulate misleading, maliciously intended information. It reminds us proverbial saying of Francois de La Rochefoucauld �the only vice that cannot be forgiven is hypocrisy. The repentance of a hypocrite is itself hypocrisy.�



In New York, Dr. Benazir Ahmed raised the question of validation of sanctions against him by informing the Bangladesh community about his staying and presence in USA. It reminds us the saying of George Washington, �it will be found an unjust and unwise jealousy to deprive a man of his natural liberty upon the supposition he may abuse it.�



Dr. Ahmed's speech before the Bangalee community in New York reminds us of the speech of former Governor of New York Andrew Mark Cuomo �too often government responds to the whispers of lobbyists before the cries of the people.�



Dr. Ahmed is decisive when he talks about the philosophies and policies of the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman. When he talks about policing, he talks like William Bratton and Hellen Keller who said "keep your face to the sunshine and you cannot see a shadow."



Undoubtedly, Dr. Ahmed is unique in his thinking, philosophical thoughts, professionalism, and patriotism. It is proven that he is the ultimate winner against all odds.

The Writer is a lawyer of the Supreme Court of Bangladesh.















The third United Nations Chiefs of Police Summit (UNCOPS 2022) brings together Ministers, Chiefs of Police, and senior representatives of regional and professional policing organizations at United Nations Headquarters from 31 August to 1 September 2022 with the view of strengthening international peace, security, and development through unifying power and enabling role of national and United Nations policing.Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan, MP, and Inspector General of Police Dr. Benazir Ahmed, represented Bangladesh at this summit along with more than 90 country delegates of ministers and police executives. Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan and Inspector General of Police Dr. Benazir Ahmed reiterated Bangladesh's policy against militancy, terrorism and security threats before the global police executive platform in UNCOPS 2022.This is a fruitful visit by the Home Minister and IGP to the United States of America. The anti-establishment propaganda machinery at home and beyond without any accurate, authentic and verified information hinders the process of withdrawing US sanctions on RAB and IGP and somehow tries to circulate misleading, maliciously intended information. It reminds us proverbial saying of Francois de La Rochefoucauld �the only vice that cannot be forgiven is hypocrisy. The repentance of a hypocrite is itself hypocrisy.�In New York, Dr. Benazir Ahmed raised the question of validation of sanctions against him by informing the Bangladesh community about his staying and presence in USA. It reminds us the saying of George Washington, �it will be found an unjust and unwise jealousy to deprive a man of his natural liberty upon the supposition he may abuse it.�Dr. Ahmed's speech before the Bangalee community in New York reminds us of the speech of former Governor of New York Andrew Mark Cuomo �too often government responds to the whispers of lobbyists before the cries of the people.�Dr. Ahmed is decisive when he talks about the philosophies and policies of the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman. When he talks about policing, he talks like William Bratton and Hellen Keller who said "keep your face to the sunshine and you cannot see a shadow."Undoubtedly, Dr. Ahmed is unique in his thinking, philosophical thoughts, professionalism, and patriotism. It is proven that he is the ultimate winner against all odds.The Writer is a lawyer of the Supreme Court of Bangladesh.