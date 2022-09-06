Video
Tuesday, 6 September, 2022
Op-Ed

Be modern in dealing with today’s students

Published : Tuesday, 6 September, 2022 at 12:00 AM
Imran Rahman

Taking life of own recently by an eighth grader ofa government high school in Narshingdi came to my notice amid widespread protest and demand for exemplary punishment of the involved from every nook and corner. Probha, an eighth grader of Shibpur Government Pilot Model High School could hardly bear with the humiliation of slapping and caning in front of all her classmates by her teacherfor her offence of breaching the school uniform.

With her self-respect extremely hurt, she reportedly consumed poison and went to lodge a complaint with the nearby police station where she ultimately collapsed. However, the teacher found involved in this connection hasalready been brought to book.

This is not the first time of country's school students' hittingthe headline for committing suicide due to teachers' reprimands. Such an incident of suicide by a student of capital's Viqarunnisa Noon School & College is still fresh in my memory. Auritry Odhikari, a ninth grader of Viqarunnisa Noon School & College committed suicide in 2018 due to her teachers' rebuke for her carrying cell phone in the examination hall. As Auritry's guardians' repeated appeal and apology not to deal with her misconduct by issuing TC fell into deaf ears of the concerned authority, Auritry perhaps held herself liable for the reproaches her guardians had undergone and out of intolerable compunction arrived at such a tragic decision.

News and views in important national dailies for last some days following Prova's suicide have further brought to light the questions about the purpose of education. With some exceptions almost all the analysestermed Prova'sdeath as a result of high-handedness. Some of them tried best to draw legal references in support of their arguments.  But how much wise it is to blame on teachers alone without delving deep into our existent weak educational policy and management deserves precise debates.

Walking in the wrong path of education is no less responsible for the inhuman behaviour of this kind. Teacher's jurisdiction to summon a guardian and take supreme disciplinary action against any student for his or her wrong doings are introduced into the legacy of 'spare the rod and spoil the child' our education system inherited from the British rule.

In our student life, any indiscipline or breach of school's conduct of conduct would be meant an unethical practice which one had to redeem even getting expelled with transfer certificate. Then nobody in protest would dare challenge teacher's decision. Teachers such authority would derivefrom strong moral ground, honesty and their thirst for knowledge. People from financially well-off and strong family background mainly entered into teaching profession with the spirit of high thinking and plain living. Students irrespective of their social status and familial influence were equal in their eyes.

Education is a continuous process that has to step forward in keeping with the pace and demands of time. Whenever and wherever it fails to dance to the tune of time, time itself kicks it out.Whether time of extensive reform in our education sector has reached, merits relevant discussions today.

Students of this post-modern era are much more sensitive than those before. Totally detached from nature's lesson of greenery, birds' chirping, and morning dew in an age of artificial intelligence their tolerance level is getting zero. Their world is regularly getting confined in mobile phones and laptops which's constant use is having significant impact on their mental health.

Teachers must get out of age-old system of controlling students and pursuemodern and sophisticated method to bring them round. Especially, teen aged students of today, rich in modern information through the auspices of modern technology passing the time of storm and stress need to be handled with more care and patience.

Teachers must keep in mind that it is natural for children to do wrong. Controlling does not mean all about punishment. Controlling means governing by influence of personality. I do personally believe, if the concerned teacher had a minimum idea on Education Psychology, the tragedy of Prova could have been easily averted. She should have at least been given an opportunity for correction.

All students in a school do not belong to same family stature; same facilities of upbringing. Their mindset is different. Their requirements vary from each other. Indeed school is a mirror of society where reflection of every family happens through student's representation.
The writer is a poet and journalist


Be modern in dealing with today's students
