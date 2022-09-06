Rising inflation & post-pandemic consumer behaviour

The pandemic has significantly impacted the economic and societal well-being of the entire planet. These include job losses, a drop in exports, and a rise in poverty. Bangladesh's government took steps to prevent the problem from worsening and offered $22.1 billion in incentive and stimulus programmes for fiscal year 2021.



This global economic crisis was mainly caused by the war and its aftermath. In June 2022, the Bangladesh Bank reported 7.56 % inflation. In 2021, this was 5.64 %. Food price levels soared 8.84%. As we know, inflation can be either cost-push or demand-pull. Both these raise prices in an economy, but in different ways.



Increased oil prices, a weaker taka, supply chain difficulties, and the Russia-Ukraine war all contribute to global inflation. In his latest budget plan, the Finance Minister aimed for 5.6% inflation. However, an unexpected rise in inflation has changed consumer behaviour. Inflation affects consumers at all levels.



Bangladesh's foreign exchange reserves come from remittances and exports. Tk119 against $1 is the highest kerb market rate ever recorded in Bangladesh. Due to a lack of supply, open market and interbank dollar prices have risen.



On August 5th, the government raised fuel prices. All this will again add up to inflate consumer goods and services ranging from commodities to imported luxury goods.

"Inflationary psychology" is beginning to take hold, which means that customers are less likely to resist spending in the short term because they believe that prices will rise in the future, thus saving their expendable income. During the pandemic, spending on travel, commuting, restaurants, nightlife, and entertainment was cut back. This made it possible for high-earners to save money because they had more flexibility with their money.



But those with lower incomes didn't benefit from the lockdown phase. The retail and hospitality industries were particularly hard hit by the lockdown. Now, low income people have a hard time making ends meet, so any increase in prices could put them even further at risk.



According to BBC Bangla, a homemaker in Dhaka said that with a budget of 15,000 BDT, she could buy food for her family. It has now surpassed the 20,000 BDT mark. Many people believe that they will alter their spending patterns when inflation rises. An IPSOS report suggests 80% of consumers expect to change their shopping habits if inflation persists.



A truck driver narrates that the fare for delivering vegetables from Bogra to Dhaka has increased by Tk 3,000. Thus, wholesale and retail vegetable prices rose. Retail prices for low-cost and high-cost veggies have increased by 5-20 TK per kg, respectively. Unrestrained price increases on essentials have fueled consumer dissatisfaction. Their purchasing power has decreased since then. Rising prices make the poorest people in society poorer.



Bangladesh adapted well to the pandemic compared to most other nations, but recent events in global politics have forced Bangladesh to face harsher economic conditions. Few economists fear a possible recessionary event, which could make things worse for the economy and consumers.



A general price increase reduces customers' purchasing power because they can spend less. Inflation reduces consumer purchasing power. Most households' second-largest monthly expense is groceries, so price increases can't be ignored. Food demand is inelastic and the category has hundreds of necessary and discretionary subcategories, so customers can buy less overall or choose cheaper alternatives.



Many cut budgets for electronics. Some 30% of adults don't upgrade devices. People must buy fewer things if income doesn't change. Their savings are shrinking, so they must cut spending. Low wage earners are vulnerable and young consumers plan to credit to cover rising costs. Consumers will cut non-essential spending and make tough choices.



To help you manage your finances in a simple, effective, and long-lasting manner, consider adopting the 50/30/20 rule. The general rule of thumb is to allocate 50% of your monthly after-tax income toward necessities, 30% toward luxuries, and 20% toward savings or debt repayment.



Inflation increases investment profits but makes bank deposits risky. As banks give fixed returns, a consumer's amount X won't buy the same basket of goods with time. Since the profit rate is fixed at the bank, the principal will be returned with a certain amount. Because inflation has raised prices and lowered money's purchasing power. Even when you rent a shop or house, the tenant pays a fixed rent. But, money loses value every month. Stocks and bonds are common investments today.



Investing in a company's shares yields a profit. Buying stock makes you an owner. You'll get a share of the company's profits proportional to your shares. One should invest in companies that can withstand inflation. Short-term bonds and Treasury bonds are risk-free investments.

Short-term investments are low-risk and profitable. Relative high net individuals can buy land or gold.



Keeping emergency funds on hand is another great way to preserve your money. It won't protect you from inflation, but it will help you plan for unexpected expenses if price fluctuations cause you to overspend. You must frequently review your budget to account for price changes.



Basically, unbridled inflation is enough to collapse a country's economy. Nonetheless, this is something that can be managed by the government of any given country. For this reason, market inflation will be manageable within the means of the general public. The economic landscape of the country will expand concurrently.

Md Mustafizur Rahman Dipto is Research Assistant, School of Business & Economics, NSU; and Quazi Tafsirul Islam is Sr Lecturer, Strategy Management and HR, Department of Management, NSU.

















