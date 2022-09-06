Lightning strike kills two in Mymensingh, B’baria

Two men have been killed by lightning strikes in separate incidents in two districts- Mymensingh and Brahmanbaria, on Sunday and Monday.

NANDAIL, MYMENSINGH: A young man was killed by lightning strike in Nandail Upazila of the district on Monday.

The deceased was identified as Zakir Hossain 25, son of late A Goni, a resident of Barilya Village under Jahangirpur Union.

Local Union Parishad (UP) Member A Majit said thunderbolt struck Zakir at around 11:30am while he was working in his paddy field next to the house, which left the young man critically injured.

Later on, the family members rescued the injured and rushed him to Nandail Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared Zakir dead, the UP member added.

Officer-in-Charge of Nandail Model Police Station Mizanur Rahman Akanda confirmed the incident.

BRAHMANBARIA: A fisherman was killed by lightning strike in Nasirnagar Upazila of Brahmanbaria on Sunday morning.

The deceased was identified as Billal Hossain, 50, son of Asmot Ali, a resident of Bholakut Village in the upazila.

Local sources said thunderbolt struck Billal in the Longon River at around 9 am when he was returning home after selling fishes at a market, which left him critically injured.

Critically injured Billal was rescued and taken to Nasirnagar Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared him dead.