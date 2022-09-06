Video
Home Countryside

Two minors drown in Bhola, Faridpur

Published : Tuesday, 6 September, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 77
Our Correspondents

Two minor children drowned in separate incidents in two districts- Bhola and Faridpur, on Monday.
MONPURA, BHOLA: A minor child drowned in a pond in Monpura Upazila of the district on Monday.
The deceased was identified as Al Amin, 4, son of Helal Uddin, a resident of Ward No. 2 Uttar Sakuchia Village under Sakuchia Union in the upazila.
The deceased's father Helal said Al Amin fell down in the pond at around 11 am while he was playing beside it along with other children.
Later on, locals spotted rescued him and rushed to Monpura Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared the minor boy dead.
Residential Medical Officer of the hospital Dr Tanim confirmed the incident, adding that the child had died before relatives took him to the hospital.
FARIDPUR: A minor child drowned in a pond in Saltha Upazila of the district on Monday morning.
The deceased was identified as Abrar, 5, son of Rustam Khandakar, hailed from Hatibandha Upazila in Lalmonirhat District.
According to local sources, Abrar came to visit in his maternal grandfather's house at Saltha.
However, he fell in a pond nearby the house at around 11:30am while his relatives were unaware of it.
Later on, locals spotted Abrar floating on water.
They rescued him from the pond and rushed to Saltha Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared the child dead.


