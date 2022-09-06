Four people found dead in four districts

Four people including two women have been found dead in separate incidents in four districts- Narsingdi, Khagrachhari, Pirojpur and Dinajpur, in three days.

RAIPURA, NARSINGDI: Police recovered the hanging body of a housewife from her husband's residence in Raipura Upazila of the district on Monday noon.

The deceased was identified as Mahinur Begum, 16, wife of Kuwait expatriate Halim Khan, a resident of Sawdagar Kandi Village under Chanpur Union in the upazila. She was the daughter of Md Golap Mia of Sujatpur Village under the same union.

Police and the deceased's family sources said Mahinur got married with Halim Khan, son of late Solaiman Mia, about seven months back. Halim Khan is a Kuwait expatriate. He came to visit his village home recently.

However, locals saw the body of Mahinur hanging from the ceiling of a room in her husband's house on Monday.

Being informed, police recovered the body at noon and sent it to Narsingdi Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

The deceased's family members alleged that Mahinur might have been killed by her husband and in-laws. They demanded justice over the killing.

Sub-Inspector (SI) of Raipura Police Station (PS) Morad Hossain confirmed the incident, adding that the reason behind her death would be known after getting the autopsy report.

However, an unnatural death case was filed with the PS and legal action will be taken in this regard, the SI added.

RAMGARH, KHAGRACHHARI: Police recovered the floating body of a man from the Feni River in Ramgarh Upazila of the district on Sunday afternoon.

The deceased was identified as Lagdung Kumar Tripura, 22, son of Nabin Kumar Tripura, a resident of Tekumba Para area in Matiranga Upazila of the district. He was a mentally-imbalanced person.

The deceased's elder brother Rashi Kumar Tripura said Lagdung had been missing from the house since Friday afternoon.

Later on, locals spotted his body floating in the Feni River in Ward No. 1 Mandirghat area under Ramgarh Municipality at around 4pm on Sunday and informed the matter to police.

Being informed, police recovered the body from the river and sent it to Khagrachhari Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

PIROJPUR: Police recovered the body of a pregnant woman from Bhandaria Upazila in the district on Saturday night.

The deceased was identified as Fatema Akhter Liza, 20, wife of Nurunnabi Hawlader, a resident of Sherpur Village in the upazila. She was the daughter of Manik Hawlader of Poikkhali Village.

Police and local sources said Fatema Akhter Liza got married with Nurunnabi Hawlader, son of Badshah Hawlader, about one and a half years back. The couple had often been locked into quarrels over family issues since the marriage.

However, neighbours spotted the body of Fatema in her husband's house on Saturday night and informed the matter to police and sent it to Pirojpur Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

However, the law enforcers arrested the deceased's husband for questioning and an unnatural death case has been filed with Bhandaria PS in this regard.

Bhandaria PS OC Masumur Rahman Biswas confirmed the incident, adding that necessary steps will be taken in this connection.

BOCHAGANJ, DINAJPUR: Police recovered the body of a man from his residence in Bochaganj Upazila of the district on Saturday.

The deceased was identified as Md Mostafa Mia, 35, son of Md Saidur Rahman, a resident of Pabna Para Village under Hatrampara Union in the upazila.

Bochaganj PS OC Abdur Razzak said locals spotted the body of Abdur Razzak in his house at noon and informed police.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Dinajpur M Abdur Rahim Medical College Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

The body bore several injury marks on its head and throat.

Police assumed that Abdur Razzak might have been murdered. However, the law enforcers arrested a person for questioning in this connection.











